Classic Asian Horror Films We’d Love to Rewatch

October is the month of ghosts and spooky things. One of the most exciting things when October comes is the horror movies and shows released during this time. However, while there are new horror movies released every year, we can’t help going back to the classic ones; most especially the classic asian horror movies. Asian horror films are notorious for being great horror movies. In fact, while Hollywood is the king in movies, a lot of popular horror films Hollywood made was actually inspired or adapted from Asian films. Because they are that good.

Some say that what makes Asian horror films scary is because its rooted in culture. Ghosts we see in these movies are not just random ones, some are actually derived from legends; legends that Asian kids grew up hearing. Here are some of those Asian horror films we’d love to watch over and over again.

Classic Asian Movies to Rewatch

The Ring (1998)

The Ring is probably one of the most famous – if not the most – Asian horror films known to mankind. It’s probably the one to blame for the nightmares people had back then. Thanks to Sadako, we had the irrational fear that ghosts would come out of our TVs any time we turned it on. The film was so famous back then (and even now) that it spawned several sequels and American and Korean remakes. In fact, another remake titled Sadako was even released last year.

The style and techniques of the film may be outdated, but we’d still watch it even just for the memories of the good ol’ days.

Ju-On: The Grudge (2000)

With the success of the The Ring, Japan’s reputation for making horror movies went up internationally. One of the most successful films following after The Ring is Ju-On: The Grudge. If you’re unfamiliar with the film, it’s about the ghosts of a mother and her child, Toshio, haunting a house where they were murdered. They will then haunt anyone – and possibly kill – people who enter the house or who try to live in it.

Ju-On: The Grudge has such a simple premise of ghosts (with a grudge) haunting a house. However, they nailed the jump scares, the appearance of pale white ghosts, and the suspense of a classic horror movie. Ju-On has become a franchise today with several sequels, remakes, and even a video game. However, we still love the the original film until now.

A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)

If you are familiar with the horror film, The Uninvited, you’d be surprised to know it’s actually a remake of a South Korean film, A Tale of Two Sisters. It’s a popular 2003 psychological horror drama film inspired by a South Korean folktale. The film is about the story of a girl recently released from a mental institution. Coming home to their family home in the countryside with her father and sister, they start experiencing events involving her stepmother and sister. They soon find out that what has been happening all along is related to their family’s dark past.

It’s a classic horror film that will get your heart pumping and keep you intrigued. It is South Korea’s highest-grossing horror film and even won Best Picture at the 2004 Fantasporto Film Festival.

Whispering Corridors

Whispering Corridors is actually a film series that started in 1998. The most recent film of the series is titled The Humming released just this year. If you haven’t watched any of the films, all of them are actually set in an all-girls high school. However, each film tells a different story. For example, the trailer above is actually a trailer to the third film, Wishing Stairs.

Besides the horrifying stories presented in Whispering Corridors, the series is actually remarkable due to the fact that it tackles controversial topics. The films have discussed the harsh education system of South Korea, suicide, and even gay relationships.

Shutter (2004)

Shutter is Thai’s entry to this list of classic Asian horror films. The American remake with the same name released in 2008 was good, but the Thai film is on a whole other level in telling the story. We wouldn’t want to spoil much, but the film pretty much focuses on a photographer experiencing shoulder pains. The truth (and horror) of his pain is eventually revealed through photos shown in the film.

Feng Shui (2004)

When Asian horror films was experiencing its popularity, Feng Shui was released – and it definitely did not fail expectations. While not as known as the others in this list, Feng Shui really deserves a spot on this list. If you have not watched this, the film is actually about a haunted Bagua mirror (used in Feng Shui). When a person sees his reflection on the mirror, he is killed soon enough. If that is not scary enough, the ghost that haunts the mirror adds a level of scare that makes Feng Shui an overall great Asian horror film.

