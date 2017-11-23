Top 5 Classic Horror TV Shows Revealed

TV shows that feature scary creatures and even a little bit of the paranormal have been popular for many decades now. At one time, you couldn’t find the classic horror shows unless they were shown as reruns on TV. Now, if you choose DIRECTV as your satellite provider, you have your choice of quite a few of the new horror TV shows and the classic horror shows as well. As a matter of fact, there are so many choices for classic horror on the small screen out there, you might get confused as to which you should watch first. That’s why we have compiled a list of the top five best classic horror TV shows for you to browse and choose one or even all of them if you are out for a night of scares and chills. Pull up your favorite chair, grab your popcorn and hot cocoa and join us as we count down the top five best classic horror TV shows of all time.

First, a Comparison…

While they are great to watch and for some of us quite addictive, modern TV shows like American Horror Story are a far cry from the horror TV shows shown even five years ago. It seems that horror TV show makers are pushing the envelope like never before and fans are loving it!

Top 5 Classic Horror TV Shows

#5-Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1990-2000)

Number five is Are You Afraid of the Dark? which ran for only one season, but gained a rather large following. While it was a show aimed at kids, many adults found themselves gathered around the TV waiting for the fun to begin every Saturday night.

#4-Tales from the Crypt (1989-1996)

No one who has tuned in to this classic could forget the tales that the Cryptkeeper weaved during that hour once a week. The show was a nod to horrors past and had as many funny moments as it did scary in this horror TV classic.

#3-Dark Shadows (1966-1971)

Airing as a daytime soap opera, Dark Shadows graced the screen from 1966-1971. This show was, and is, the very definition of a cult classic and was loved by daytime soap watchers for years, even long after it was canceled.

#2-The X-Files (1993-2002)

Whether it was ghosts, mythology, or trying to expose the government as knowing aliens do indeed exist, the X-Files, which followed Agents Mulder and Scully through case after case of downright creepy episodes that had fans begging for more. Whether you hate them or love them, The X-Files was around for more than just a few years and still has a cult following today.

Honorable Mentions:

Before we get to our number one classic horror TV show, there are a few that we should mention that didn’t quite make the grade but are fun to watch just as well.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

Goosebumps (1995-1998)

#1-The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

Our number one spot in the countdown goes to The Twilight Zone. Hosted by Rod Serling, the show was a series of standalone episodes that had viewers on the edge of their seats, biting their nails by the end of each episode. From horror to fantasy and everything in between, The Twilight Zone had it all and fans loved it.

These are just a few of the awesome classic horror TV shows out there for you to choose from, but to us, they are the very best. While some might not think they stack up against the horror TV shows of today, it’s nice to sit back and watch horror TV every now and then that is still in the PG category. Sit back, and enjoy the show folks!

