Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Recap

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 3 is close to its arrival on the streaming platform, and here’s everything that will help you to learn about the episode’s release date and time.

Classroom of the Elite is one of the best psychological thriller animated shows that never fails to keep the audience enticed. After seeing the ending of Episode 2, fans were curious about the further incidents in the show. The way Ayanokouji witnessed Karuizawa being bullied by three girls, it seemed something was going inside his head. That might be the reason he didn’t do anything to stop the entire thing. Well, we can expect to see what exactly is the matter with him.

Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer BridTV 10737 Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a84AQbBnZGM/hqdefault.jpg 1045867 1045867 center 32600

Episode 3 of the psychological thriller anime will be officially released on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 9:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time). Fans outside Asia can get to see the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll, but the release time will vary depending on your region. We’ve listed the time for different time zones that might make your streaming experience a little bit easy.

Pacific Time- 6:00 AM

Central Time- 8:00 AM

Eastern Time- 9:00 AM

British Time- 2:00 PM

Indian Time- 5:30 PM

European time- 2:00 PM

Australian time-9:30 PM

What happened previously in the Classroom of the Elite Season 2?

In Episode 2, we saw Ayanokouji and Yukimura learning about Class 1-Ds Kikyo Kushida, being one of the VIPs. Later, they get annoyed as Koenji tells them that he knows who’s the real VIP.

While Ayanokouji and Suzune were having a one-to-one conversation, Kakeru Ryuuen interrupted. He tells them that he has convinced students of his class to hand over their phones to him. He does this so that he can check their emails and find out about the special test. Ryuuen even tries to convince them that if all the students of Classes B, C, and D work together, they can beat Class A. However, Suzune refuses.

Later, Ayanokouji overhears a conversation between Hirata and Karuizawa. That’s when he finds out that to protect herself from being bullied, Karuizawa wants to be accompanied by the people who can protect her.

The last few minutes of the episode showed the fourth discussion of the special test and Ayanokouji observing the girls of Class C. Later, Ayanokouji follows the girls, and he finds a helpless Karuizawa being humiliated by the girls.