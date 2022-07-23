Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date and Time

Fans wonder what release schedule will be followed by Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 4. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the episode’s release date and time.

Episode 3 of the psychological thriller animated series showed Ayanokoji assuring Karuizawa that he would be protecting her from getting bullied. He also shares an intelligent plan with Karuizawa. Later, we see Ayanokoji coming out as the real VIP of the Mars group.

With all the mysterious things that Ayanokoji did in the previous episode, fans wonder what the character will do with his next-level intellect in the further episodes.

Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer BridTV 10737 Classroom of the Elite II | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a84AQbBnZGM/hqdefault.jpg 1045867 1045867 center 32600

Episode 4 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 will officially release on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9:00 PM JST. The series will be available for International fans on Crunchyroll at different times, depending on the region. You may follow the below time schedule:

Pacific time- 6:00 AM

Central time- 8:00 AM

Eastern time- 9:00 AM

British time- 2:00 PM

Indian time- 5:30 PM

European time- 2:00 PM

Australian time- 9:30 PM

Philippines time- 8:00 PM

What happened in the previous chapter?

At the beginning of the third episode, we saw Manabe and her friends bullying Karuizawa. Yukimura and Ayanokoji were seeing the entire thing, so the former decided to help Karuizawa as he couldn’t stand it anymore. Later, we saw Ayanokoji sending an anonymous mail to Manabe that reads, ‘I want revenge on Karuizawa as well. I’ll help you.’

On another side, we saw Karuizawa heading towards an isolated place where she thought Hirata had called her. However, soon she realizes that she fell into Manabe’s trap. While Manabe and the girl gang bullied Karuizawa, Ayanokoji records everything from the shadows. After the bullies leave, Ayanokoji approaches Karuizawa and tells her that he will protect her from now on. After saying this, he showed Karuizawa the recording and suggested her to blackmail Manabe by using the video.

In return, Ayanokoji wanted Karuizawa to help him with the special test by taking control over the students of her class. When the special test discussion started, everyone was asked to show their emails so that the real VIP could be spotted. Initially, Yukimura came out to be the VIP, but as Ichinose called on Ayanokoji’s number, it was revealed that he was the real VIP. Lastly, we learned that Ayanokoji had exchanged his phone and SIM with Karuizawa after knowing she was the VIP.