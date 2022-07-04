Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Release date and Everything we know so far

Created by Shougo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomos, Classroom of the Elite‘s live adaptation gained massive popularity when its first season premiered in 2017. After the season ended, there was no news regarding the season’s renewal for a long time. Hence, disheartened fans thought that the anime was cancelled.

However, after a long hiatus, news of Classroom of the Elite season 2 started surfacing on the internet. Then, on February 21st, 2022, the production house Lerche officially declared that the second season of the popular anime is already in production. Fans were also thrilled to learn that Season 3 of the series is already confirmed and will make its way to the screens in 2023.

Classroom of the Elite‘s second season will be officially released on July 4, 2022. The exact timing for its international release is still unknown, but it will be on the local channels in Japan at 8:00 PM. Usually, every anime becomes available on Crunchyroll an hour after its release in Japan. Based on that, we can follow the below schedule:

Pacific Timing: 4:00 AM PST (July 4th)

Central Timing: 6:00 AM CST (July 4th)

Eastern Timing: 7:00 AM EST (July 4th)

British Timing: 12:00 PM BST (July 4th)

Indian Timing: 4:30 PM IST (July 4th)

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode count

As per the official website of Classroom of the Elite, Season 2 will feature 13 episodes. The previous season delivered 12 episodes, so, fortunately, fans will get an additional episode this season. Besides this, the manga of Classroom of the Elite has already released ten volumes in total, out of which, Season 1 of the anime adaptation has covered the first three volumes. It would be fair to assume that the upcoming season will be based on the further three volumes.

What can we expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 2?

Season 1 of Classroom of the Elite concluded by revealing the true colors of Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, but we don’t know more about the character. So, the upcoming season may reveal his past and his real intentions. We might also get to know why he didn’t land in section A despite having all the necessary qualities.