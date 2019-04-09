Cloud-Based Gaming: What Does It Mean for Videogame Companies?

No one can deny how streaming platforms changed the way we enjoy entertainment. After all, online streaming was the main reason for the disappearance of video rental services. This innovation is primarily due to the cloud, and since the inception of cloud-based gaming, developers and publishers are already taking advantage of the immense possibilities. Although developments have been quite modest, some big tech companies, including Google are already creating a significant buzz.

Cloud-based gaming: what does it mean?

The latest trend in cloud-based gaming surrounds Google Stadia, which is expected to launch later this year. The idea is to use the cloud to do the ‘heavy-lifting’ such as providing users with access to a high-end visual experience but still allow users to select from varied settings depending on the capability of their internet connection.

What cloud-based gaming aims to do is to eliminate the need for videogame consoles while still giving players the same level of experience they have grown accustomed to; if not better. Two of the main challenges of game streaming services are visual quality and frame rates. Google Stadia claims that with their vast array of datacentres operating globally, they will be able to deliver excellent visuals and high-speed frame rates.

Cloud service providers like Aviatrix will soon look into the feasibility of cloud-based gaming as another industry to tap and incorporate into the expanding world of cloud services for both industry and individual consumers.

Perceived benefits of cloud-based gaming

There is a lot to forward to in cloud-based gaming if you take it at face value:

Eliminate the use of expensive hardware and upgrades. Game streaming services like Google Stadia is said to be compatible with PCs, laptops, mobile phones, and tablets. As such, there is no need for the user to upgrade gaming hardware or buy expensive devices. Compatible with a variety of OS. Most high-end games are exclusive to PCs or consoles. Cloud gaming will open the avenue to make these games less dependent on a specific platform. Streaming will allow users to run games on any device regardless if it is Linux, Mac, Android, or iOS. Integrate with devices for better enjoyment. Smart TV manufacturers can start including cloud-based video game streaming services into their software to make these platforms more accessible to the user. Instant play. Most games require the user to download large chunks of data before they can start playing. Cloud-basing gaming eliminates this hassle because the content is already available through the server and the user can play instantly. Easier for spectators. Watching professional gaming matches will be much more accessible through a cloud-based gaming platform. Impossible to pirate. Publishers will appreciate how cloud-based streaming protects content from getting pirated since these games are running on a remote server.

Cloud-based gaming in concept and execution appears to be another outstanding innovation in online entertainment. With the upcoming launch of Google Stadia, it is likely that more of these streaming services will become available with enhanced features soon. How this will impact the industry, in general, is yet to be seen, but users can look forward to the many benefits this technology will offer.