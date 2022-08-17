Cobra Kai Season 5 gets a release date with a new action-packed trailer
Netflix has teased Cobra Kai Season 5 with a brand new trailer, leaving fans excited about the new season. The trailer also showed that the season would be picked exactly from where it had been left in the fourth season.
Cobra Kai Season 4 concluded with Kreese being accused and put behind bars for a crime that he hadn’t committed. Fans couldn’t wait to know what happens next to Cobra Kai’s universe. Well, as the trailer suggests, the Cobra Kai Empire is under Terry Silver, and he will do anything to expand the Empire with his No Mercy Karate style.
The first trailer of Cobra Kai showed Daniel, Johnny, and Chozen coming together to fight Terry Silver and stop him from taking over the city. In an interview, the show’s co-creator Hayden Schlossberg revealed that the upcoming season would come with more intense combats as Silver tries opening multiple Dojos in town.
When will Cobra Kai Season 5 be Released on Netflix?
Cobra Kai Season 5 will officially make its way to the streaming platform on September 9, 2022. However, the release date is astonishing for fans as everyone expected the show to land later this year. Moreover, Netflix stunned fans with the new trailer during an event in Los Angeles.
The official synopsis of the season reads:
Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.
Meet the cast of Cobra Kai Season 5
The following list reveals the cast members who are returning to the upcoming season:
- Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
- Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso
- William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
- Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz
- Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso
- Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
- Jacob Bertrand as Hawk
- Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver
- Martin Kove as John Kreese
- Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri
- Owen Morgan as Bert
- Vanessa Rubio as Carmen
- Aedin Mincks as Mitch
- Peyton List as Tory Nichols
- Joe Seo as Kyler
- Hannah Kepple as Moon
What to expect from Cobra Kai Season 5
Most factors regarding the story of the upcoming season are still under wraps, but actor Jacob Bertrand (on-screen Hawk) disclosed to Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming season would stun everyone by showing some unfamiliar bondings and groups.
Apart from this, the showrunner Josh Heald stated in an interview with TVLine:
There is quite a bit of storyline that starts spinning very fast and very aggressively as we enter next season.
Until the next season lands on Netflix, you can binge-watch the previous seasons on the streaming platform if you haven’t already.