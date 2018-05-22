Comic-Con Revolution Returns with Comic Creators and Cosplay

Now in its second year, the Comic-Con Revolution took over the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California, with more vendors, expanded programming, and lots more fans of comics, movies, television, and cosplay than ever before.

The main hall was packed with creators and vendors alongside celebrities from movies, television, and comics. Panels scattered throughout the building focused on creating your own comics, cosplaying for a cause, and just chatting it up with fan favorite actors like Lance Henricksen (Aliens), Peter Shinkoda (Marvel’s Daredevil), Sam Jones (Flash Gordon), and the voice of Bruce Wayne in Batman the Animated Series, Kevin Conroy (he’s also Batman. shhh!).

And while a lot of cons bring in popular comic artists, Comic-Con Revolution made a point to showcase some of comic’s biggest and most influential writers, including Jason Aaron (Might Thor, Doctor Strange, Avengers), Jim Krueger (Earth X, Justice), Fabian Nicieza (Deadpool, X-Force, Thunderbolts, and the man who has had the biggest impact on Marvel’s X-Men, Chris Claremont. Fans lined up for hours to have their comics, figures, and posters signed by these iconic writers.

Here’s two clips from the end of the “Stories Behind The Stories: Deadpool, Justice, Thor, X-Men” panel featuring those four writers, who provided some bold answers to a few controversial topics in the comic industry.

Chris Claremont on the X-Men Losing their Uniqueness



Jason Aaron, Jim Krueger, Fabian Nicieza, and Chris Claremont on Creators vs Companies



When not in line for an autograph or resting your feet in a panel, you couldn’t turn a corner without bumping into some of the most talented cosplayers to step through the door of any con. Here’s just a sample of some of our favorites from our weekend at Comic-Con Revolution:



Some images taken at the Drink N Draw after party held at the Strum Brewing Company a few miles down the road, where comic artists sketched cosplayers as they posed (and drank fine craft brews).

If you’re looking for a new show to check out, join the Comic-Con Revolution next year back in Ontario, CA or at their sister show in West Palm Beach, FL. See you then!