Commemorate 16 Years Of Digital Warfare With This Call Of Duty Shirt

It has been 16 years– 16 years ever since developer Infinity Ward decided to reinvent the war video game formula. There have been numerous overhauls and upgrades to that formula; still, the core idea remains the same: shoot bad guys, save the world (or usually just America). Sadly, most Call of Duty players these days are too young to even remember the first game, so kindly remind them with this Call of Duty shirt.

Presenting, an officially licensed merchandise from the Call of Duty franchise. It’s a Call of Duty shirt that proudly announces the relatively humble origins of the first-person shooter franchise. That would be the very first Call of Duty game released back in 2003; it portrays World War II from the perspective of the three main Allies players, namely the Soviet Union, the U.K., and the U.S. Simple good old times.

Fun fact, the longest and most recognizable character of the Call of Duty franchise, Captain Price, was present back in that game. Now, with the Call of Duty shirt, you can show the younglings your digital veterancy. They’ll need your history lessons as most of them only know of the comforts of Black Ops or Modern Warfare.

The shirt comes in numerous sizes ranging from small (S) to double extra-large (XXL) but will regardless cost $21.99. It’s also made of preshrunk ringspun 100 percent cotton and comes in Athletic Heather color. You also don’t have to worry about staining it through your Mountain Dew and Doritos powered Modern Warfare marathons; the shirt is machine washable and will not shrink no matter how many times you wash it.

It’s time to wear your player flag proudly and show some young noobs how Call of Duty veterans do it with this shirt. Get yours here.