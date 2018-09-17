Cool Car Tech to Look Out For in 2018

Sometimes the coolest thing about a car isn’t the way it looks, feels or drives, but its tech. Here is the coolest car tech to look out for this year, whether you’re looking to upgrade to the newest ride, or you just want to know what’s in the market.

Connected Mobile Apps

The number 1 coolest tech at the moment is connected mobile apps. With a connected mobile app you’re able to lock and unlock your vehicle, start your engine remotely and send directions to the cars connected navigation system. You can also schedule maintenance service appointments with your cars connected mobile apps. However, this tech is even more useful if you have a hybrid or electric car, as you’re able to monitor the cars charge via your mobile phone.

Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Similarly, while you can connect your mobile app to your car, you can also let your car access your mobile apps, like GPS and other navigational systems, list your contacts and play music straight from your iPhone. It doesn’t get much more versatile than this. The car can display a mobile app-like interface on the touchscreen in your dashboard.

Teen Driver Settings

While this tech may not seem super cool to some, for parents with a learner driver, it’s at the top of the list in car tech. With teen driver settings you can minimise distractions for learner drivers (think music volume settings for example). The best bit? The car can even grade their driving skills so you know what they need to practice before they move on to their full license.

USB Ports

It doesn’t get much simpler than this but it also doesn’t get any more useful either. New cars come equipped with USB ports so you can charge your phone on the go. Can’t afford the latest cars? That’s ok, if you’re in the market for an older used car instead, you can buy USB ports that fit into the cigarette lighter. Having an older vehicle doesn’t always mean you have to miss out on the latest gadgets. However, in some of the newer luxury models, USB ports are equipped for the front and back passengers as well as just the driver.

Rear-cross Traffic Alerts

Rear cameras aren’t so new anymore but in 2018 they have gone up a few levels in safety features. Rear-cross traffic alerts appear on your rear camera screen to warn you of any pedestrians or cars approaching from your blind spots. Simple in design and highly efficient for reducing hits and close calls. The alert will sound and warn you to stop backing up if it detects anything that you, as the driver, can’t.

Lane Departure Warning

2018 new car tech is all about awesome new safety features. Lane departure warnings is definitely one of the coolest new features. An alert will sound and the driver’s seat will vibrate in warning if you’ve started to veer into the wrong lane. This is a great feature for learner and experienced drivers alike. We can’t wait to see this feature deployed for all fleet vehicles.