What is the new six-episode Copenhagen Cowboy series about and what time will the Danish show release on Netflix?

Netflix content from mainland Europe experienced a fantastic 2022 with titles such as Barbarians and All Quiet on the Western Front paving the way; followed by the now-infamous 1899 series.

Now, the OTT streaming giant is looking to continue the momentum into the New Year with a brand new six-episode noir-thriller series from an icon of Danish cinema, called Copenhagen Cowboy.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Copenhagen Cowboy, including the plot, release date, and time on Netflix.

Visionary director Nicolas Winding Refn presents Copenhagen Cowboy, a neon-drenched noir. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ObkbW19LQi — Netflix (@netflix) September 5, 2022

What is Copenhagen Cowboy about?

Copenhagen Cowboy is an upcoming noir-thriller series from veteran filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, who is best known for his work on the Pusher trilogy (1996-2005), Bronson (2008), Valhalla Rising (2009), and Too Old to Die Young (2019).

The six-episode series follows the story of Miu, a young woman who spends as much time rebelling against the world as she does plotting her next steps forward in the criminal underworld.

“After a lifetime of servitude and on the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld.” – Copenhagen Cowboy synopsis, via Netflix Press Release.

As Miu searches for justice, occasionally slipping into vengeance, she encounters her arch nemesis; a young woman called Rakel as “they embark on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural.

“The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone, they are many.” – Copenhagen Cowboy synopsis, via Netflix Press Release.

Copenhagen Cowboy is scheduled to release around the world via the Netflix streaming platform on Thursday, January 5.

As confirmed by the Netflix Media Center, all six episodes from the Copenhagen Cowboy TV series will be made available to stream online from the following times:

Pacific Time – 12 AM

Eastern Time – 3 AM

British Time – 8 AM

European Time – 9 AM

India Time – 1:30 PM

Philippine Time – 4 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 6:30 PM

Starring in Copenhagen Cowboy is Angela Bundalovic as Miu, Fleur Frilund as Jessica, Lola Corfixen as Rakel, Zlatko Buri? as Miroslav, Andreas Lykke Jørgensen as Nicklas, and Jason Hendil-Forssell as Chiang.

Hot thrills, warm chills. COPENHAGEN COWBOY January 5th on @netflix !

Photocredit : Nikolaj Thanning. pic.twitter.com/Nch9F1fs2Q — Nicolas Winding Refn (@NicolasWR) January 3, 2023

By Tom Llewellyn

