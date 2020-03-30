If you are an IT network professional and want to take your career to the next level, then getting the CCNA credential in Routing and Switching should be a goal. It is an industry staple that a lot of network professionals strive to get.

The concept of routing and switching is the backbone of every network. There is definitely a demand for professionals who can work with these technologies to streamline the systems of businesses and organizations large and small. That is why becoming Cisco certified will increase your chances to get a lucrative job in the field of networking. Want to know what you need to do to receive this badge? Read on, and we’ll tell you all the details of the required certification test ccent and the most reliable preparation options.

What is Cisco’s CCNA R&S Certification?

The CCNA R&S credential validates your skills when it comes to technology that involves routing and switching. Mastering its concepts and gaining the ability to monitor, configure, and troubleshoot networks helps you to squeeze the most optimal performance of your systems. This is an associate-level certification that could serve as a stepping stone to further your IT career to being a professional with the 350-401 ENCOR badge.

So, to gain this credential, you will need to take ccent test and pass it. You also have a choice of splitting this exam into two. For you to do this, you will need to pass both 100-105 ICDN1 and 200-105 ICDN2 tests, which are two separate modules, that when combined, cover the topics of ccent exam.

Notice, that the CCNA in Routing and Switching is getting retired soon. It will be replaced by a different program that combines almost all of Cisco’s associate-level certifications into one and will be CCNA. As for the exams they will be replaced by one test 200-301. So, it’s time for you to hurry up and get the CCNA R&S now while there are a lot of resources available to help you ace it on your first try. And now, let’s see what you need to know when taking this test.

ccent Exam Overview

The test ccent covers several different areas: firstly, you should show your knowledge of network basics and routing and switching technologies like WAN, LAN, IPv4, IPv6. Also, you have to understand infrastructure services, security, and management.

There are no prerequisites to take this test. However, it is highly recommended that you are familiar with the concepts from a career with an IT background. Candidates that are knowledgeable and have sufficient experience in these areas have the best chance of passing ccent test on their very first try. Still, even with vast experience, you need diligent preparation. We’ll provide you with the resources that have proved to be the most useful.

Preparing for Your ccent Test to Pass on Your First Try

There are multiple ways to prepare for this exam and pass it on your very first try. The task may seem impossible, but a lot of candidates have tried and succeeded. Just like all other tests, this one requires time and dedication as well as reliable study resources. You can definitely find a lot of these sources online. Although, there are only a few that you can trust, and Cisco does have their own review materials that you can use.

Cisco provides the applicants with self-study modules with labs to help them prepare for the exam. Apart from Cisco, there are also sites like Prepaway.com that offer reliable study materials like exam dumps, video lectures and study guides to help you prepare for the test. Choosing any of these allows you to master all the relevant content making you confident and eventually be successful as you take the test and in your career in the future. But let’s see why the dumps should be among your chosen options.

Practice Makes Perfect

Having trial attempts at taking the real exam during your preparation is extremely helpful. Today’s technology allows you to have such an opportunity and get a feel for how the test is going to go by using exam dumps. Now, there are a number of resources providing the dumps, and Prepaway.com rises because of the impressive results earned by their students.

They have free exam dumps compiled by recent exam takers, but what you really want is the quality. Their dumps are considered to be the most valid and updated. In addition, you can enjoy practicing with the expert-verified vce file found in their premium bundle. For ccent test, it contains 1,286 verified questions with answers, a training course and a study guide. Just for $39.97 you can access this top-notch package and enhance your prep process immensely.

And the best part of all is that you will be able to use both free and paid dumps in the VCE Exam Simulator to get a feel of taking the real test. This software gives you an insight into the exam environment, offers to train with real exam time limits and get detailed reports on your results with the opportunity to find out what topics you need to study more. And remember, whatever you are doing, you must be consistent. So, if you are preparing for your ccent test, make sure to practice every day.

Final Thoughts

There is a way to crack the Cisco ccent exam on your very first try. All it takes is knowing the right resources to trust and the exam dumps to practice with. You can always rely on Cisco’s official materials, but there are also a lot of hidden gems online, such as Prepaway.com.

Their premium vce file has been vetted by experts and confirmed by other users to match the contents of their real tests. You can be sure that the questions you are studying are likely to come up when it is your turn to take the exam, increasing your chance of success and becoming CCNA certified.