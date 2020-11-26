Crazy Work From Home Gadgets We Actually Need

This year has been pretty crazy for everyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of us has had to adjust to the new normal by pretty much doing everything from the comfort of our homes. It was great at the start. However, months later, people also realized that doing everything from home isn’t as easy as it sounds. It gets repetitive, boring, uncomfortable, and stressful. Because of this, work productivity and mental health is declining faster than ever. To help boost your performance at work and to get you back into the working mood, here are some of crazy work from home gadgets we all actually need.

Fitness Desk

With most people stuck at home during a pandemic, people are more health conscious than ever. However, being at home has also limited people’s daily activities, especially with gyms closing down. Luckily, people can now exercise while working with this fitness desk. This portable fitness standing desk turns any ordinary work station into a mini gym. With its non-slip surface and adjustable height, this is definitely the perfect work-from-home companion for anyone who wants to work on their fitness. To complete your mini gym-slash-work station at home, pair your fitness desk with this stationary bike.

Exerpeutic WORKFIT 1000

If the fitness desk doesn’t suit your workspace, here is another toy that fitness enthusiasts would love. Who would have thought that a stationary bike could also be your office desk in one? This one-of-a-kind bike offers anyone the luxury of breaking a sweat (literally) while checking their emails, watching TV, reading books, or even eating! It has three angle adjustments and five height adjustments for maximum muscle engagement. If you’re feeling tired of typing, it also has its own armrest.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Imagine being in a super important video call, and your siblings start screaming at each other or your kid starts crying, or your dad suddenly turns on the TV. With both work and classes cancelled during this pandemic, working from home also means being around your family a lot. With an overcrowded house, things can get pretty loud, especially when you have kids around. It’s safe to say that work productivity is a lot higher when your surroundings are calm and low key, right? This is why a pair of noise cancelling headphones is an essential work from home gadget.

PhoneSoap 3

Working from home involves being on your gadgets a lot and that includes your phone. Did you know that a cellphone has 18 times more bacteria than a public restroom? Health and hygiene are definitely top priorities nowadays which is why this cellphone sterilizer should be your best friend. Powered by a UV-C light, this gadget is safe to use on your device, and kills 99.9% of germs in the process.

Yummy Food Cushion

Who says your work station should be serious and all business? Sprinkle a little color and fun while bringing comfort to your back with this cute food cushion. It is made of a super soft fabric and stuffed with PP cotton to give you that extra boost of comfort while working. The cushion comes with a strap to secure it well to your chair. It comes in several designs: watermelon, kiwi, dragon fruit, orange, pizza, cookies, and many more. Take your pick and have fun!

LapGear Designer Lap Desk

For those who don’t have the luxury of working on a desk, a lap desk can be used to make working comfortable. This can be used while sitting on a couch or bed. By using the LapGear, people can be more mindful of their posture while working. Its surface is made of wooden material, perfect for a non-slip grip. Moreover, the bottom of the lap desk is has a cushion filling, which makes it comfortable to use as well.

Memory Foam Footrest

This under desk memory foam footrest may relieve and reduce pain and discomfort from long hours of sitting. It helps to reduce pressure from your feet and improve blood circulation. It uses an ergonomic teardrop design to also help improve your posture. The great thing about memory foam is that it conforms to the shape of whatever rests on it, so it provides the best comfort specific to your body. Also, the longer you rest on it, the more support it gives.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

The eco-friendly reusable smart notebook takes jotting down notes to the next level by turning your handwritten notes into digital files. The letter size dotted grid notebook comes with a Pilot Frixion pen and a microfiber cloth. Upload your notes on Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, and many more using the Rocketbook application available on both iOS and Android. This makes it easy to share minutes of the meeting and other insights with your co-workers in an instant. It comes in a variety of colors such as teal, scarlet red, terrestrial green, infinity black, and many more.

Want to see more cool gadgets? Check this out!

Get your geek on at work with this!