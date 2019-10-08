Zombie Or Not, The Creepy Brain Candle Is Something You’re Gonna Lobe

It was never clear cut why zombies love brains— not even George Romero wasn’t sure of how and why pop culture came to associate brains as the main delicacy of the living dead. Even so, here we are anyway, clinging to the disgusting notion that our grey matter matters for zombies– for good reason too; otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to appreciate this creepy Brain Candle, spoooky!

Well, we’re not saying you’re a zombie, of course, nor your fixation for brains is related to your state of health or phase of undying. Anyway, by having the creepy Brain Candle, your assumed personas don’t have to be limited to the undying you can be say, a serial killer… or a certain cannibal who loves certain body parts enough to be classy about them.

Don’t worry, it’s not a real brain; it’s made out of fancy candle wax along with the transparent fluid in the jar. The brain is made out of hard wax while the transparent part is gel wax. You also don’t have to worry about any odor (perceived or otherwise) that resembles melting body organs; the creepy Brain Candle is unscented… as it should be for most people.

The jar is 16 oz (473 mL) and is four inches tall and four inches wide. This adds up to a continuous burn time of 20+ hours– perfect for your Halloween ghost stories during camping or at home or for dinner if you expect a date… that won’t get spooked.

At the moment, stocks are aplenty and each creepy Brain Candle costs $19.99 with free shipping if you’re in the USA. You might want to hurry though, zombies, mad scientists, or cannibals could easily clear out the supplies. Grab your candle before Halloween!