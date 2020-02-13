With the increasing demand and use of cryptocurrency, not only it is being used widely in the trading world, but there is something else that is inspired by cryptocurrency.

The ever-growing cryptocurrency sector has caught the attention of the cultural and entertainment industry and thus there are many movies being released inspired by cryptocurrency. It will not be wrong to say that despite its popularity, cryptocurrency still has an aura of mystery revolving around it and when there is a cinema on this topic, it contributes to unleashing its mystery to a great extent.

So, let me list down top 5 movies revolving around the mysterious cryptocurrency.

5 Cryptocurrency Movies That You Should Not Miss

1. The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin

Genre: Documentary

Release date: 23 April 2014

Duration: 1hour 36 minutes

Bitcoin’s origins date back to 2009 and since then it’s popularity has only been on a rise. Despite the volatile nature of Bitcoin, there has been not a single cryptocurrency that has been able to beat Bitcoin. Bitcoin is crowned the number one cryptocurrency in the market despite the fact the people have faced both huge losses and gain with Bitcoin.

“The rise and rise of Bitcoin” revolves around the fact why Bitcoin is so famous. Not just that, this documentary consists of interviews of people who have played an important role in the growth of Bitcoin. Interested in trading Bitcoin? Visit the CFD Trader Official Site.

2. Bitcoin: The End of Money as we know it

Genre: Documentary

Release date: July 2015

Duration: 60 minutes

This is one of the best Bitcoin documentaries to date and if you have not watched it, then you are missing out on a lot. The IMBD rating of this documentary is 7.1 out of 10. If you want to understand Bitcoin, I would recommend this documentary to you. This documentary is directed by Torsten Hoffman. This documentary explains how virtual currency Bitcoin can forever destroy and end traditional paper currency.

To prove his point of view, there are huge number of influencers and experts interviewed in this documentary.

3. Dope

Genre: Entertainment

Release date: 19 June 2015

Duration: 103 minutes

If you want to be entertained while watching Bitcoin-related movie and enjoy a good storyline, then you should definitely watch Dope. The story of this movie revolves around Malcolm, an American teenager who wants to go to Harvard but cannot afford the fees.

He discovers drugs in his bag,after returning from a party. He, along with his friends, decides to sell the drugs on the internet for Bitcoin, to earn huge profit.

4. Life on Bitcoin

Genre: Documentary

Release date: 2014

Duration: 96 minutes

The documentary shows a couple trying to live on Bitcoin for the first 100 days soon after their marriage. The couple, Austin and Becky, decide to pay for everything in Bitcoin. This documentary was a social experiment in order to reject the common belief that Bitcoin cannot be used in everyday life.

5. Trust Machine: The story of Blockchain

Genre: Documentary

Date: 26 October 2018

Duration: 1hour 24 minutes

The machine is the first documentary film funded and distributed by Blockchain. As it was funded by cryptocurrency, it’s development was unconventional. Apart from that, it proved that it has the power to affect everyday life.

These are the top five best cryptocurrency-based movies/documentaries of all times. So, what are you waiting for? Watch them now!