James Gunn’s DCU announcement has made one thing clear: The usual suspects dominating the past DCEU are taking a back seat while new DC Comics characters have their time to shine. One of those characters is Damian Wayne and we explore the kid’s ethnicity and age from the source material.

Ten new projects were announced in the DCU’s chapter 1, titled Gods and Monsters, alongside previously green-lit Elseworlds projects The Batman 2 and Joker 2.

The new movies and shows include Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Superman: Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold, Booster Gold, The Authority, and Paradise Lost.

Damian Wayne’s age and ethnicity

Damian Wayne has always been described as a pre-teen in DC Comics, finally coming into Bruce Wayne’s life at the age of 10.

The boy became the fifth Robin in Batman lore and Damian is 14 years old during the events of Robin Volume 3 #1 released in June 2021.

As for Damian ethnicity, the character is a mixed-race kid with roots in Middle Eastern and Asian heritage because of his mother Talia al Ghul’s side of the family.

The hero’s skin tone has often reflected this mixed-race background, despite a few runs, like the New 52, that wanted to make Damian look more like his father, Bruce.

The Brave and the Bold announced by DC Studios

One of the ten projects Gunn announced was The Brave and the Bold starring Bruce Wayne as the Caped Crusader and his estranged son, based on the comic book run by Grant Morrison.

Damian’s mother is a classic Batman villain with an infamous father, and after being dropped in his dad’s lap after assassin training, the young hero evolves to take on the Robin moniker.

The DC fandom is already voicing who they want to play Batman in this anticipated reboot and the candidates include Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jensen Ackles.

Damian Wayne fan cast

Just like Batman, fans are wasting no time discussing who they want to see play Damian, and there’s one actor leading the race.

Javon Walton from Euphoria fame is everyone’s favorite to play the “little son of a b****” – as Gunn so delicately put it.

The Umbrella Academy’s Aidan Gallagher has been the long-running favorite to play a young Robin, however, most are eyeing the actor for Tim Drake’s Robin or Red Robin over Damian’s since the actor is 19 now and Damian is a pre-teen.

