Mix spiffy and geeky with these Justice League suits

DC’s Justice League suits from Fun.com sure are fun to look at. They are also just as comfortable. If you enjoyed our previous lists of Avengers- and Joker-inspired suits, this collection is another one worth looking at. These sets are also perfect choices when you want to go all out geeky, but not quite.

Justice League Secret Identity [ Suit | Pants ]

The grey suit’s lining and matching necktie and pocket square feature the iconic emblems of the Justice League members. You can see logos of Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman, and the Flash among others. Fun.com’s Secret Identity line of suits focus on subtle geekery, and this one definitely keeps things simple

Dark Night Alter Ego [ Suit | Pants ]

The Alter Ego line is about the suit screaming whatever character it is based on out loud. This Dark Knight set sure does just that. Though it does look something like what Bruce Wayne would wear if he organizes a fund raiser for The Caped Crusader (with one of the older Robins playing the part). The armor details plus the utility belt portion are nice touches in this set.

Superman Alter Ego [ Suit | Shirt | Pants ]

The Man of Steel can definitely pull this off, as long as he keeps his pair of glasses away. Having a dedicated shirt for the Superman emblem to play that unbuttoning gimmick Clark Kent is known for works well for this set, you might as well get all three pieces.

And last but not the least is this Wonder Woman-inspired blazer, featuring her vintage comic designs in the lining. Fold up the cuffs to show off these subtle details and you are all set to put a touch of geek in whatever attire you have for the day.