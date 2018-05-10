“Deception” Is a Great Example of Why We Need Bad TV

My girlfriend loves romantic comedies, the more predictable the better. She’s a very smart person, but she gravitates to the fairy-tale warmth, comforting predictability, and cliché happy endings like a moth to a flame. She knows that they’re not “good” movies, but she wrings an incredible degree of pleasure from films that get below 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. They make her happy, and that means she likes them.

Television can take a lesson here. Enjoyable TV doesn’t have to wow the critics. It has to be fun, unusual, engaging, or maybe even all three. And ABC’s punchy police procedural “Deception” delivers exactly that, without the stress of adding the emotional and temporal weight of another “Game of Thrones” to your already crowded TV schedule.

FBI: Magician, or an Obviously Dumb Premise

The premise of “Deception” is flatly ridiculous, running a tweak on the outlandish criminal consultant genre (a job that only exists on television). A magician teams up with the FBI to, unbelievably, solve crimes. I know, I laughed too. If it helps, everyone on the show seems just as baffled by this turn of events as the audience should be.

It’s “The Mentalist” plus “Castle” plus “Elementary,” and if it wasn’t for the charisma of the main character, Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott), it would crumble into a stupidity singularity instantaneously underneath its own mass. He’s the kind of guy that wears a hoodie with a suit jacket, annoyingly confident. He literally carries a deck of cards in his hand for no reason during several dialogue scenes. I hate him, but in the same way you “hate” annoying dogs; they’re lovable in spite of it. And because the show spends a lot of time taking the wind out of Cameron’s sails, it helps him remain charming.

Cameron Black begins the show as an extremely successful magician, with a Las Vegas show and worldwide celebrity. That all changes when Cameron’s identical twin (played by Cutmore-Scott, who pitches his voice downward for the evil twin role) being framed for murder. Turns out that Cameron has been using his twin to make his impressive magic tricks work, and once that’s revealed, he’s disgraced before the world of Americas Got Talent fans. Oh no! To get his twin brother out of jail, Cameron will work with the FBI to prove his brother’s innocence and hopefully earn his eventual freedom.

Thankfully, the show’s premise knows that it’s stupid. As one character shouts in the pilot, “You’re an illusionist: the FBI doesn’t need you!” In any other circumstance, they’d be correct. But through a Potemkin village of carefully contrived and transparently ridiculous circumstances, it turns out that Cameron is helpful! And, despite all odds, fairly amusing.

The FBI Doesn’t Need a Magician… Or Does It?

The FBI collabo starts when a magician—sorry, an “illusionist” in the show’s parlance—conspires with a generic South American cartel bad guy to help him escape from a plane. They accomplish this feat by making the plane disappear, using an elaborate set of tricks involving red smoke, a false explosion, and a complicated decoy. And, no surprise, Cameron is able to discover how the trick was performed and track the renegade illusionist to their hiding place. I’m sorry, an illusion: a trick is something a whore does for money, Michael.

The best part of the show is, of course, at the end of the episode. Here, they reveal how the trick was performed. A satisfying answer to a complicated question is the best part of any mystery tale, as any fan of Agatha Christie books will tell you. And the payoff is goofy but convincing in an amusing sort of way.

The show is fast-paced, with zippy dialogue and appealing character moments. It’s got the pace of “30 Rock,” if none of the jokes or the sparkling wit of Tina Fey. The female FBI agent that accompanies the main character (Ilfenesh Hadera) gives a good performance but is, unfortunately, written a little flat. Her partner, played by Amaury Nolasco, is more appealing, playing a magic fan who’s somewhat star-struck by his new coworker.

Together, they do the “straight man” role for the first half of the season, while we wait for a more interesting set of characters to appear and take our attention. Black’s “magic team” is a little more audaciously charming, helping solve crimes and bring down bad guys with magical gimmicks.

Why Bad TV Can Actually Be Good

“Deception” is a wonderful example of how good bad TV can be. Too many modern shows are attempting to ape the success of golden age dramas, with deep characters, ambiguous morality, dark situations, ambitious plots, and excellent acting. And, sadly, too many of them just aren’t that great at it.

Part of the problem is viewer fatigue. There are only so many “heavy” shows you can make room for in your life. It’s hard to fit in several emotionally wrenching one-hour dramas every week, so viewers need to pick and choose their allegiances among competing television schedules.

“Deception” also airs into a noticeable void of fun police procedurals. As outright bad as “Castle” got during the last few seasons, it was holding down the fun crime fort for a while. “The Mentalist” also made a strong showing, as did the lost-too-soon “Limitless” and the gone-but-ne’er-forgotten “Psych,” a show so beloved it got a movie years after the last episode aired.

A popcorn show like “Deception” airs in a basically non-competitive time slot and comes with the emotional weight of “The Big Bang Theory.” There’s very little about the show that’s weighty or even concerning. The characters are basically immortal, there is precious little in the way of moral quandaries, and it’s easy to have fun watching a series of totally absurd situations unfold, led by a charismatic main character and an enjoyable cast of supporting actors.

Is “Deception” dumb? Oh yes. But that makes it even more wonderful.

