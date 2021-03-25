Decorate Your Home With These Tolkien-Inspired Things

Today, March 25, is International Tolkien Reading Day! That’s right. This brilliant author is so well-loved that the Tolkien Society dedicated a whole day for him. This day celebrates and promotes J.R.R. Tolkien’s life and his greatest works. These include: The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, The Silmarillion, The Children of Hurin, and many more. In honor of this day, why not go all out and decorate your home with these awesome and creative Tolkien-inspired things?

Middle Earth Map Tapestry

Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, this Middle Earth map tapestry is the perfect addition on your walls if you really want to get in the mood for Tolkien Reading Day! You can even throw a gathering with some friends and hang some fairy lights to set the mood.

4-Set Word Art Posters

From afar, these may look like ordinary posters. But when you take a closer look, you would see that they are made entirely out of words. Each wall art represents The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The cool thing is, the they are formed using passages from the novel. Get them here!

Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost Wall Decal

One of Tolkien’s greatest quotable quotes is this one. Surely, many fans would love to have this on their bedroom walls for some inspiration and encouragement.

LOTR Vintage Wooden Clock

What time is it? Well, it’s time to get your Tolkien-inspired vintage wooden clock! Hang it on your wall or display it on your table. This will definitely give your home a vintage and rustic feel to it.

Map of the Middle Earth Coasters

Another great addition to your home is this set of 6 Middle Earth coasters. It also comes with a stand so you can display them when they are not in use. When laid flat, they form the map of Middle Earth.

Gandalf Quote Wall Art

Only Tolkien can make kindness sound so epic, am I right? Hang this in your living room to make your space extra homey and welcoming.

Speak Friend and Enter Sign

Hang this on your bedroom door to keep out unwanted visitors, eh? Only the worthy shall be allowed to enter . This wooden plaque is engraved with the words “Speak friend and enter”.

The Hobbit Mug

Your kitchen wouldn’t be complete without this The Hobbit-themed mug. This would go perfectly with the Middle Earth map coasters featured above as well! If you want to take it up a notch, you can even create a little nook in your home with the tapestry and wall decals while sipping your morning coffee from this mug. Talk about being a fan, right?

The Hobbit Shower Curtain

Now, if you were really a fan, you would go get this bold Hobbit-inspired shower curtain. I mean what real fan wouldn’t want to feel like they were in a hobbit hole while taking a shower?

Middle Earth Blanket

When you’re feeling a bit chilly, why settle for a boring old blanket? Here’s another Middle Earth map-inspired treasure to add to your collection!

Tolkien Bookends

Perfect for any bookworm and Tolkien fan, this bookend is the ideal accessory to your bookshelf or library. It’s in all black which gives it that timeless feel – a timeless item for a timeless writer, don’t you agree?

The Fellowship of the Ring Wall Poster

The One ring is the central element of Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. So this Gandalf book page poster is an essential addition to any LOTR fan’s home.

You Shall Not Pass Floor Rug

With this doormat, you can keep Bagrogs out just like Gandalf did! All you need to do is summon all your power, stomp on the floor, and shout “You shall not pass!” then shut the door. Okay, that’s pretty extreme and rude. Only Gandalf really has the right to do that.

Hobbit House Aquarium Decor

If you’ve got an aquarium in your house, this whimsical Hobbit House fish tank decor would make it extra magical. It’s chimney also has a bubble blowing feature, giving your tank the extra level of fun it needs.

Hobbit Daily Meals Plaque Sign

Accessorize your kitchen or dining area with this charming wooden Hobbit Daily Meal plaque sign. I mean who wouldn’t want to have 7 meals a day? Yes, that includes a second breakfast!

Gandalf Paperweight

Make your study area or home office extra quirky with this Gandalf paperweight. This one is crafted with wood and enclosed with a glass dome.

Rohan Flag

Who says having a Tolkien-inspired home is limited to the confines of your house? Why not take it outside, and flaunt this Rohan Flag to show where your alliance really lies?

