Demon Slayer Season 3 is getting more intense with each episode, and because of that, fans are always on their toes to get their hands on the next episode when a new episode arrives. Here, such fans will learn when episode 6 of the anime series will get released.

The swordsmith village is in danger as the demons have found out the location of the hidden village. In the previous episode, we saw how brutally Gyokko killed several swordsmiths, and seeing the dark deaths, every fan wishes to see the demon slayers finally step up against the demons.

When does Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 get released?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 will get released on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 PM JST in Japan. The episode will get simulcasted by Crunchyroll at different timings for different time zones. Here, you can look at the time schedule that you can follow:

A Brief Recap of Episode 5

Muichiro approaches Kanamori with Kotetsu, and soon they come across Gyokko, who shows up outside Kanamori’s work shed. Gyokko shows Muichiro the dismantled bodies of some swordsmiths. Muichiro asks Kotetsu and Kanamori to run as he doesn’t want them to fall prey to Gyokko. Within a few seconds, the fight between Gyokko and Muichiro starts, and the former summons some fish demons, who starts releasing needles from their mouth.

As soon as the needles were about to hit Kotetsua and Kanamori, Muichiro stepped in, and all the needle penetrates his skin. Gyokko tells him that he will die in some time as the needles are poisonous. The demon then creates a water bubble around the Mist Hashira to stop him from using his breathing style.

On the other hand, Nezuko and Tanjiro fight the personalities of Hantengu. Just when Nezuko realized the potential of the demons, using her blood demon art, she transformed Tanjiro’s sword into a bright red sword. After that, Tanjiro goes straightaway to the demons to challenge them, and without taking much time, he beheaded the three clones of Hantengu.

