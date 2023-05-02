Every Demon Slayer fan is most excited to learn about the mighty hashiras or the other potent position holders of the Demon Slayer Corps. But they need to learn that there is a group of people who contribute equally to the organization’s stability. They are known as Kakushi.

When a person gets selected in the final selection, they get the rank of Mizunoto, the lowest position of the Demon Slayer Corps. These ranks get changed according to the rank holders’ skills. However, things do not work similarly for a Kakushi.

Who are Kakushi in Demon Slayer?

Like any other organization, Demon Slayer Corps also requires a group of attendants, and that’s what Kakushis are. The group was formed in the Sengoku era when Michikatsu treacherously killed the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Kakushis serve as a secret team of individuals who are responsible for clearing the mess after a fight between demons and hashiras/demon slayers. A Kakushi usually wears a uniform that helps them hide their face. For instance, they wear a black version of the demon slayer uniform with additional head coverings and half-face covering masks.

According to the Demon Slayer manga, the demon slayers who get injured in the battle, taking early retirement, join the group of Kakushis to assist the entire demon slayer group. Besides them, a person who fails to pass the final selection can also get into the team of Kakushis. Generally, Kakushis are considered the weakest members of the association, but it’s worth pointing out that without them, the Demon Slayer Corps will face problems.

A Kakushi is not allowed to reveal their identities, so we don’t know any Kakushis’ names except Goto’s, who helped Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu to get treatment after the deadly battle with the upper-rank demons in Season 2. Multiple Kakushis played a vital role in the Swordsmith Village Arc as they were the ones who carried Tanjiro to the hidden village of the Swordsmith. Hopefully, we will get to see more of them as season 3 moves forward.

