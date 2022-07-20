Demon Slayer season 3: Everything we know about the new season

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular anime with a huge fanbase. As of now, the anime has given two incredible seasons and an anime film. Since the anime’s second season concluded in 2022, fans have been dying to know what Season 3 has to offer. Well, here you will find everything we know about the upcoming season.

Officially known as the Swordsmith Village Arc, Demon Slayer Season 3 was announced by Ufotable through their official Twitter account. The animation studio confirmed season 3 right after the broadcast of the Season 2 finale.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Swordsmith Village Arc" Season 3 TV anime announced



Release TBA; Studio UFOTABLE pic.twitter.com/saSrlPDEIA — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) February 13, 2022

At the time of this writing, we do not have a release date for the third season of Demon Slayer. As the first official trailer was released in early 2022, the series can be expected to get a release date in early 2023. Generally, every anime takes around a year to get released after the first trailer is out. Also, considering the production cycle of Demon Slayer‘s previous seasons, the 2023 release window seems accurate.

The anime released the second season after almost two years, but in that case, Ufotable gave us the Mugen Train movie that came out a year after the first season’s release. Since there won’t be a Demon Slayer movie between the second and third season, we can expect the anime to return in Fall 2023.

What to expect from the upcoming season?

The forthcoming season will cover the Swordsmith Village Arc and some parts of the Entertainment District Arc. Furthermore, it may cover manga chapters from 100-127.

The storyline will show Tanjiro going to the Swordsmith village. However, on the path, he comes across several demons who make his journey difficult.

Unfortunately, the beloved Inusuke and Zenitsu will not make it to Demon Slayer Season 3. We might see them in a few episodes, but mostly, it will be Tanjiro and Nezuko befriending other Demon Slayers to fight the next Upper-Rank Demons.

What is Swordsmith Village Arc about?

The ninth arc of the manga is Swordsman Village, which shows Tanjiro and Nezuko traveling to Swordsmith Village to repair his sword when the creator of the sword denies repairing it again. There, the siblings meet Muichiro Tokito, Genya Shinazugawa and Mitsuri Kanroji.

Besides them, the arc includes Upper Moon Rank Four Hantengu and Upper Moon Rank Five Gyokko, who intends to destroy the village. Hence, Tanjiro and the other demon slayers team have to stop them.

If the upcoming series follows the source material strictly, then we may see Nezuko becoming sun-resistant. On the other hand, we’ll also see some intense battles of the Demon Slayers with Gyokko and Hantengu.