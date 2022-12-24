Diablo 4 Lilith cosplay will have you kneeling at her feet

If you can’t wait for Diablo 4’s release next year and need your devilish Lilith fix sooner, we have the perfect cosplay to sink your teeth into.

There was a delicious treat lying in wait for Diablo fans this year at The Game Awards. Not only did we get to see a spellbinding performance from Halsey who sang the song “Lilith” from Diablo 4, but we also got to see a fiendish new trailer showcasing plenty of demons, angels, and, of course, a glimpse of the Queen of the Succubi – Lilith.

To celebrate Diablo 4’s scheduled release on June 6, 2023, we dive into the murky underbelly of hell to drag out one of the best Lilith cosplays you’re likely to see – in the mortal world at least.

Meet Diablo 4’s Lilith – The Daughter of Hatred

First witnessed in Diablo 2 as a miniboss and a terrorizing figure in its lore, Lilith is the daughter of Mephisto and queen of the succubi who fell in love with the archangel Inarius, initially her prisoner. Together they produced the first creation of a nephalem – half angel and half demon – named Rathma.

Naturally, the forces of good and evil were livid at their union so, in a bid to escape prosecution, the pair stole the Worldstone and used it to create the world of Sanctuary. Even less surprising, Lilith soon betrayed Inarius as she grew bored of living in peace so she took over the Sanctuary with the nephalem as her own army but decided to spare Inarius’ life.

Screenshot from Diablo IV Official Release Date Trailer – C/O Diablo

Cunning and manipulative by nature, Lilith is a force to be reckoned with. Able to change her form – one being her human persona “Lylia” – the queen of the succubi can also teleport. She stands at over 6 feet tall with a mouthful of fangs, long slender claws, and fiery quills that adorn her head in place of hair.

As quoted in the Diablo fandom page “Lilith awakens “burning urges” within all those who are near her, whether they be human or demon. Profound fears, unchecked rage, repressed impulses, sinful desires, all are brought forth violently and irresistibly by her mere presence.”

Cosplayer Stefanie Drew transforms into Diablo’s Lilith

Stephanie Drew from Toronto Canada is an internationally published model, blogger, cosplayer and singer. Known as a “mermaid unicorn lady giant” on her Instagram, Stefanie is a whopping 6″2 tall, perfect for her portrayal of the mother of deceit, the mistress of betrayal!

During Blizzcon’s 2019 showcase, Stephanie got to parade her spectacular Lilith cosplay commissioned by none other than Henchmen Studios. Truly stepping into the shoes of the deliciously diabolical creator of Sanctuary, Stephanie can be seen displaying her huge wing-like claws, stunning horned headpiece and hellish prosthetics, changing the entirety of her features into one that’s void of soul or empathy.

All videos and photos are by Mineralblu, a publication that covers all things nerd-related, and Stephanie’s make-up is finished off by artist Kelton Ching, an Illustrator, and sculptor based in LA.

