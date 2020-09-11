Digital Detox Challenge: Get Paid $1k

Who’s up for a digital detox challenge? The phrase says it all – you need to disconnect from your digital world and if you succeed, you get a thousand bucks.

Easy enough?

Well, there are a few things to know before you get all excited (but we get you…).

This “contest” is being held by Satellite Internet, and they’re looking for:

A weekend warrior ready for awe-inspiring outdoor action in the national park of their choice. Whether you’re a city slicker, a suburban student, or a rural resident, we welcome anyone to apply who’s looking for a little more nature time.

You need to be at least 25 years old, eligible to work in the U.S., and able to drive legally in the state/s you plan to travel to.

How do you join?

If you meet the requirements above, you just need to fill out the application form here.

They will then choose a winner on September 23, 2020 and if chosen, you have to accept by September 30.

What happens next?

You’ll camp in an RV at a US national park of your choice for a weekend. The caveat – totally no digital connection. On the third night, you can use a mobile hotspot and share your experience online. You get $400 upfront and $600 at the end of the trip.

How does that sound?