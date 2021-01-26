Discover $500+ Worth of Legendary Comics for Only $1

$534 worth of awesome stuff from Legendary Comics – and you can get all for only $15. For only $1, you can already have a taste.

Founded in 2010, Legendary Comics publishes work with original storylines as well as licensed work which are based on films by Legendary Pictures, its sister company.

From today until February 10 (Wednesday), you can get your hands on a whole bunch of comics for a fraction of their regular price.

If you are uninitiated, you may want to test the waters first by paying only a dollar. You can then download:

Black Bag

Cops for Criminals

Epochalypse

Krampus: Shadow Of Saint Nicholas

If you like what you see, add a little bit more (pay a total of $8) to get:

Pacific Rim: Amara

A Town Called Dragon

Axiom

Firebrand: The Initiation of Natali Presano

Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger Vol. 1

Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger Vol. 2

Pacific Rim: Tales from the Drift

Shadow Walk

The Great Wall: Last Survivor

To get the whole bundle, pay $15 or more. You’ll unlock these on top of the above:

Annihilator

Godzilla: Aftershock

Godzilla: Awakening

Jonas Quantum

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Lost in Space: Countdown to Danger Vol. 3

Pacific Rim: Aftermath

Pacific Rim: Tales from Year Zero

Skull Island: Birth of Kong

Trick ‘r Treat Ominbus

Warcraft: Bonds of Brotherhood

As usual, your purchase will help the following charities:

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Freedom to Read Foundation

National Park Foundation

Don’t forget to grab this awesome comics bundle before February 10, 2021.

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. That means we may earn a small amount when you make a purchase – at no extra cost to you. Thank you for your support!