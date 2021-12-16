Disney’s Frozen Beats Elf as the Ultimate Christmas Movie

The annual festive season will be in full flow soon, and we can’t wait! No Christmas is complete without watching a marathon of the best Christmas movies, but which is the best of the best?

According to pop culture experts Zavvi, it’s not Elf, or Home Alone, but Disney’s Frozen which takes the crown of Ultimate Christmas Movie of all time.

There may be some movies in the list that you may not consider to be Christmas movies at all, and while some may prove to be controversial, many of the holiday films will give you a seasonal cheer. Whether it’s your first time watching or the umpteenth time, you’re going to love the festive viewing.

Sit back, relax and enjoy a festive evening of hot chocolate, snacks, and Christmas films. Read on to find out the top 10 ultimate Christmas movies of all time.

The Ultimate Christmas Movie of All Time

1. Frozen (2013)

Taking the number spot is Disney’s Frozen. The movie, set to the toe-tapping “Let It Go”, sees Queen Elsa overcome every obstacle in her path. No longer feeling ashamed and afraid of her magic ability to create ice from her fingertips, Elsa, steps back from the idea of perfectionism. The story may be set during the Summer, but one cannot deny the themes.

We’re certain Frozen will be the family hit this Christmas season.

2. Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Coming in second place is The Nightmare Before Christmas. In this scene, the Pumpkin of Halloweentown, Jack Skellington, stumbles upon Christmastown and becomes fascinated with the festive holiday and decides to kidnap Santa Claus. However, this does not go to plan.

This classic enrich the Christmas tradition and is sure to be a hit for a family of all ages.

3. Elf (2003)

In third place is Elf. This witty holiday movie stars Will Ferrell as one of Santa’s not-so-little helpers. The movie follows Buddy the elf embarking on a journey to find his biological dad after finding out he actually isn’t an elf.

Oh what a wonderful film to kick off the holiday season.

Most Popular Movie According to Search Data

From action-packed ‘Die Hard’ to the heart-warming love story ‘Edward Scissorhands’, would you believe these movies are in the most searched for Christmas film category? By using Google search data and Wikipedia views, Zavvi discovered Elf took title for the most searched for Christmas film 2021, with an impressive score of 56%, followed by The Nightmare Before Christmas (50%) and The Holiday (41%). While Frozen takes eighth place (17%) as most searched for.

Most Popular Movie According to World Box Office Gross

By analyzing the worldwide box-office gross (adjusted for inflation), Zavvi has been able to compile the US domestic rankings for the 10 most popular Christmas movies. This provides a fair and accurate picture of which movies have remained popular throughout the years.

Here are the top five: Frozen, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Batman Returns.

In 2013, Frozen boasted a worldwide revenue of $1,281,508,100. When adjusted for inflation (as of 2021), this totalled $1,508,993,020. Home Alone, on the other hand, went from $476,684,675 to $1,000,454,271 — a substantial increase.

Most Popular Movie According to Critics

According to critics, Frank Capra’s classic It’s A Wonderful Life (99.6%) has become the greatest Christmas movie of all time, followed by Die Hard (97.7%) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (96.3%). This score is based on Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience and IMDb score.

Methodology

We compiled a list of 30 of the most popular Christmas movies with an IMDb score of five. We then looked at six key areas: Rotten Tomatoes critics, Rotten Tomatoes Audience, IMDb score, Google searches, Wikipedia page views, and Worldwide box-office gross (adjusted for inflation.) Using a weighted ranking system, each movie was given a score out of 100 and combined with the six criteria which then gave us the final score.

Written on behalf of https://us.zavvi.com/ by Jenny Ho