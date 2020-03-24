Don’t Forget To Wear These DOOM Slayer Shirts While Playing DOOM: Eternal

Whether you’re in quarantine or not, it does help to expend all that anger & anxiety that has been gripping everyone in the midst of a global pandemic. Video games can indeed help in this regard and no other video game lets you vent better than DOOM or DOOM: Eternal. Those games literally let you slay demons in the most violent way possible. For better results, internalize your inner demon slayer with these Doom Slayer shirts!

For the uninitiated, Doom Slayer is the legendary faceless and nameless antihero of the DOOM franchise. He’s the guy you call when the demons are too much and too hardcore for the usual exorcist. Now, let’s talk about these shirts! They are as metal as they appear with homages to the old version of the DOOM games!

DOOM Eternal – Official Launch Trailer

Because we all love you aggressively, we have chosen to present you three shirt designs and variations for these Doom Slayer shirts!

The first one is a rather simple design with the words “Doom Slayer” and “rip and tear” scribbled across the front of the clothing. It pretty much shows what you’re all about when demons (imagined or otherwise) enter your crosshairs. This one goes for $20 factoring in the 20 percent discount.

The second is a bit of a semi-homage to the 16-bit past of the DOOM games. It presents the Doom Slayer himself in his famed Praetor suit but painted in a 16-bit fashion. Even so, you can’t deny just how badass he is, HD or not. Again, it costs $20 and that’s with the 20 percent discount applied too.

Last but not the least, we have a Doom Marine blast from the past design featuring the old Doom Slayer and his original armor from the very first DOOM game back in 1993. Being more retro, it only costs $16.25 factoring in the 35 percent discount.

All shirts are made with 100 percent cotton and come in different sizes ranging from small to 6XL as well as different colors of your choice. Don’t forget to wear these while you raise hell in… well, hell itself.