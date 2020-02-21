Gotta Go Fast? Don’t Leave Without The Sonic The Hedgehog Big Box Crate!

Video game movies. Uhh. The very topic ought to spark some controversy among both gamers and film enthusiasts. That’s because the number of successful or even decent video game movies can be counted with the fingers on your hands. Now, however, that number is about to increase thanks to Sonic the Hedgehog. What better way to celebrate the blue speedster’s success than with this Sonic the Hedgehog Big Box collection!

What is it? It’s a lovely crate containing all the stuff you need to fuel your high-speed addiction to an anthropomorphic hedgehog! The Sonic the Hedgehog Big Box is a merchandise collection of six Sonic-themed products that ought to spark that childhood glee within you. It’s also an officially-licensed product packaged in a special box.

The contents are as follows:

A Sonic water bottle or tumbler for your marathon or sprint sessions to keep you hydrated.

A Sonic cross body bag so you can take everything with you on the go while you run.

A character key cover, just because.

A 2-meter micro USB charging cable to keep your energy topped up.

And an extendable keychain to let everyone know how fast you are.

The real star of the crate, however, is the 8-inch tall Sonic the Hedgehog Cable Guy Controller & Smartphone Stand.

It’s a statue of Sonic made out of sturdy plastic that’s poised ready to hold your smartphone or console controller whether it’s for PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch. It also allows for hands-free charging and watching, of course. You can buy this separately for $29.99 but the Sonic the Hedgehog Big Box collection is actually on sale and went from $51 to just $36. At that price, it’s pretty much a steal.

So, you better hurry because this big box will go fast!