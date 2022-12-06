Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date, Time and Voice Cast on Netflix
For everyone experiencing withdrawals from Netflix’s Arcane, DOTA, or Castlevania, the streaming platform is delivering something to whet your appetite with a Dragon Age adaptation and we confirm the Dragon Age: Absolution release time.
Absolution is not the first animation to come from the Dragon Age franchise, as it succeeds 2010’s Warden’s Fall and 2011’s Redemption miniseries.
Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.
Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date
Dragon Age: Absolution is scheduled to release on Friday, December 9, 2022, on Netflix.
The series is confirmed to have a neat six episodes and all entries will release on the same aforementioned date.
The series is being produced by the South Korean studio, Reddog Culture House, which previously worked on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Centaurworld, and The Seven Deadly Sins.
Dragon Age: Absolution Release Time
Following the pattern of other Netflix releases, Dragon Age: Absolution will release on the previously stated date at Midnight PT.
This release time translates to the following global times where you are:
- Eastern Time – 3 am
- British Time – 8 am
- European Time – 9 am
- India Time – 12:30 pm
- Philippine Time – 3 pm
- Korea Time – 4 pm
- Australia Time – 5:30 pm
Meet the Dragon Age: Absolution Voice Cast
The Dragon Age: Absolution voice cast features some VA heavyweights from Attack on Titan and Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer to Marvel actor Josh Keaton.
Mercer and Keaton are also reunited with fellow Attack on Titan and Horizon Forbidden West VA Ashly Burch.
Below, we have included the full list of confirmed actors in the animation:
- Matthew Mercer – Fairbanks
- Phil LaMarr – Roland
- Josh Keaton – Rezaren
- Ashly Burch – Qwydio
- Sumalee Montano – Hira
- Kimberly Brooks – Miriam
- Keston John – Lacklon
- Zehra Fazal – Tassia
By Jo Craig – [email protected]