E3 2018 – 3 Dozen Images from the Show Floor

No matter how many times we’ve been to E3 in downtown Los Angeles, California, there’s always something new to see. From world premiere trailers to endless giveaways throughout the halls, E3 2018 was the biggest jar of glittering eye candy the video game obsessed crowds could ever hope to gobble up in a span of 3 days. All the big names were represented alongside tons of smaller indie games, but even if you weren’t a gamer, there was still lots to see in each of the halls and wrapping around the outside of the convention center and beyond.

E3 2018 didn’t hesitate to take over a good chunk of downtown. While Sony Playstation and Nintendo staked out their usual spots in the west hall, Xbox surprisingly took over the Microsoft Theater a block away to primarily show off Sea of Thieves. Even further away, Fallout 76 made an impression by adorning their Vault Boy character on the iconic walls of the classic Hotel Figueroa, sitting just on the edge of all the gaming madness. And no matter where you went, you could find a Daily Bugle newspaper dispenser providing free issues that gave us a hint as to what Spider-Man is going to be up against in his upcoming video game. Fortnight took over one end of south hall with a nonstop party atmosphere with free (non-alcoholic) drinks in color changing cups, llama pinata rides, and a full-sized school bus ready for battle and photo ops. At the other end of the hall, Jurassic World Evolution had let yet another raptor loose not far away from an impressive display of vintage video games at the Video Game Museum booth, including the newly formed Intellivision Entertainment crew meeting fans of the classic gaming console. And was that the Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus standing at the edge of the Playstation booth promoting the new game Death Standing or was that just a really lifelike statue?

But words won’t convince you of what could be witnessed at this epic yearly event. So here’s 36 images from inside and outside the convention taken over all 3 days of the event.

See you back in LA next year for E3 2019!