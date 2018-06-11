E3 2018 – Watch 27 New Game Trailers from the PC Gaming Show

Maybe everyone goes to E3 for the big console games available only on the big 3 platforms, but I’m not buying it. As a primarily PC gamer myself, the endless variety of games and playability options found on a PC are the better choice for people who want more than just shoot-em-ups. Sure, PC gaming has plenty of those too, but if there’s anything that proved that there are more really great games out there from independent developers than anyone expected, it was attending the PC Gaming Show at the Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, the day before E3 2018 officially got under way.

What you’ll find below is a mix of classics and a lot of games you’ve never heard of before. Yes, there are tons of battle royale style games here, but there are lots of games with gameplay options that you won’t see coming. You know you’ve always wanted to be the shark in Jaws, right? Scroll down. You’re about to get your chance.

Satisfactory

Neo Cab

Mavericks Proving Grounds

The Forgotten City

Star Control Origins

Hunt: Showdown

Archangel: Hellfire

The Sinking City

Warframe: The Sacrifice ‘Umbra’

Killing Floor 2

Man Eater

Jurassic World Evolution

Stormland

Night Call

Sable

Star Citizen

Genesis Alpha One

Don’t Starve – Hamlet

The Walking Dead

Telltale Games The Walking Dead: the Final Season

Noita

Two Point Hospital

Realm Royale

Ooblets

Anno 1800

Rapture Rejects

Hitman 2

Of course, if you just want to experience the entire show, complete with the Drakes cakes Duck and an endless stream of obnoxious commenters blathering their reactions to the trailers (and the hosts and special guests) in real time along the side, here you go (you can scrub past the long intro about 20 minutes in):

The PC Gaming Show

Most or all of these are available via Steam in the weeks or months to come, if not already. Check on Steam or at the various games’ official sites for more information or at PCGamer.com.