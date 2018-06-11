E3 2018 – Watch 27 New Game Trailers from the PC Gaming Show

Maybe everyone goes to E3 for the big console games available only on the big 3 platforms, but I’m not buying it. As a primarily PC gamer myself, the endless variety of games and playability options found on a PC are the better choice for people who want more than just shoot-em-ups. Sure, PC gaming has plenty of those too, but if there’s anything that proved that there are more really great games out there from independent developers than anyone expected, it was attending the PC Gaming Show at the Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, the day before E3 2018 officially got under way.
What you’ll find below is a mix of classics and a lot of games you’ve never heard of before. Yes, there are tons of battle royale style games here, but there are lots of games with gameplay options that you won’t see coming. You know you’ve always wanted to be the shark in Jaws, right? Scroll down. You’re about to get your chance.
Satisfactory
Neo Cab
Mavericks Proving Grounds
The Forgotten City
Star Control Origins
Hunt: Showdown
Archangel: Hellfire
The Sinking City
Warframe: The Sacrifice ‘Umbra’
Killing Floor 2
Man Eater
Jurassic World Evolution
Stormland
Night Call
Sable
Star Citizen
Genesis Alpha One
Don’t Starve – Hamlet
The Walking Dead
Telltale Games The Walking Dead: the Final Season
Noita
Two Point Hospital
Realm Royale
Ooblets
Anno 1800
Rapture Rejects
Hitman 2
Of course, if you just want to experience the entire show, complete with the Drakes cakes Duck and an endless stream of obnoxious commenters blathering their reactions to the trailers (and the hosts and special guests) in real time along the side, here you go (you can scrub past the long intro about 20 minutes in):
The PC Gaming Show
Most or all of these are available via Steam in the weeks or months to come, if not already. Check on Steam or at the various games’ official sites for more information or at PCGamer.com.
