Escape Your Own Reality With This Rick and Morty Portal Gun Light

As much as we like to tell you that we’re from the future and have brought our own portal guns to sell to you so you can sow chaos in multiple timelines, we simply aren’t. This Rick and Morty Portal Gun Light is, well, a lamp and not a destructive multiverse device which lets you escape family problems and your own boring reality. However, it might increase your I.Q., so better leave it on at night!

Anyway, long and sad introduction aside, we are proud to present to you the Rick and Morty Portal Gun Light. It’s a green glowy lamp that’s also official merchandise of the Adult Swim show. You can have it for $44 brapples , USD. The lamp emits a lime-colored light which emanates from the bulb that also acts as the battery or ammunition of Rick’s portal gun.

Additionally, faint light comes from the Portal Gun Light’s “muzzle” for extra illumination. Meanwhile, the Rick and Morty Portal Gun Light’s stand itself appears to be one of Rick’s own portals. It makes it look like he came bursting into your world from dimension C-137; probably to rudely awaken you and take you in as a sidekick in his booze-fuelled adventures. Such a design allows you to put the lamp on a table or mount it on a wall.

Thankfully, unlike Rick’s actual portal gun, this lamp has two power sources. You can feed three AAA batteries in it or plug the lamp’s included USB cable to your computer. It’s alright if you decide not to avail of it, of course; because somewhere out there, a smarter and more handsome version of you in a parallel universe already bought his own Rick and Morty Portal Gun Light; they’re about to be the coolest version of you.