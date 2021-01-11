Everything to Know About Captain Marvel 2

Buckle up, Marvel fans! We have got the latest scoop on everything to know about the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 film. As all of you know, Phase 3 of the MCU ended on a ugly cry bittersweet note. But let’s not leave that at that because Disney has a lot more exciting things in store for us in Phase 4, and Captain Marvel 2 is definitely one of them. In fact, this film is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated films of Phase 4. So here is everything you should know.

When Will It Be Released?

Initially, Disney announced that the film will be released on July 8, 2022. However, due to schedule changes brought about by the pandemic, it was postponed to November 11, 2022. Black Panther II will not take its place with a July 2022 release. In addition to that, the film will be released as the eighth film in Phase 4. This means that it will come out right after Black Panther II and before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For a complete order of MCU’s Phase 4, check out the list below:

Black Widow (2021) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Eternals (2021) Untitled Spider-Man Far From Home Sequel (2021) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Black Panther II (2022) Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2022) Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (2023) Fantastic Four

Who Will Be the Cast?

For sure, Brie Larson is reprising her role as the titular protagonist of the film. But who else will we be seeing in the upcoming film?

Iman Vellani

Last 2019, Brie Larson expressed her interest in including the Marvel character Kamala Khan or Ms. Marvel in the sequel. Consequently, Disney cast Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel for the Disney+ television series of the same name. This will be the onscreen debut of Vellani as the young Pakistani-American superhero. To know more about Ms. Marvel, read on below.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch expressed interest in reprising her role as Maria Rambeau, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her in the sequel. However, there are no official announcements yet. It will all still depend on the plot and setting of the movie since reports say that the story could have a 20-year time jump.

Teyonah Parris

Good news is that we will definitely see Teyonah Parris in the sequel as a grown-up Monica Rambeau. She will also be starring in WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park.

Who Will Direct & Write It?

It was announced last December 10 that Nia DaCosta will be directing Captain Marvel 2. This is history-breaking news because she is the first black woman to direct in a franchise historically dominated by white men. This is the same woman that brought us Little Woods and Candyman.

As to who will write this much-awaited film, it was announced that Megan McDonnell will be behind the script. This is the same woman who wrote WandaVision, an upcoming Disney+ television miniseries starring the Scarlett Witch and Vision.

What Will the Story Be About?

Since the film is still a year away, production is still yet to start. As of now, there are only speculations as to what the plot of the sequel will be. One theory is that it will fill the gap between the period between Captain Marvel and Endgame. Rumors say that it will show what Captain Marvel was up to all those years. Another theory is that it will pick up right in the current MCU timeline which means after the events of Endgame. It is much more likely that the sequel will take place in the present day.

Who is Ms. Marvel?

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world’s imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Ms. Marvel’s appearance in the sequel is highly-anticipated, but why? Not to be confused with Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (a.k.a. Kamala Khan) is a 16-year old Pakistani-American from Jersey City. Described as an avid gamer and fan fiction scribe, Kamala grows up idolizing the Avengers, including her hero Captain Marvel. She then gains powers of her own and becomes a teenage superhero.

See How Brie Larson is Preparing for Captain Marvel 2

Being flexible in 2021

Watch this video on YouTube

Recently, Brie Larson released a video on her YouTube channel showing how she’s gearing up to return to her role as Captain Marvel. The Oscar-award winning actress shows us her very own home gym which she had installed specifically for the film. “As you may know, Captain Marvel 2 is gearing up. It’s time for me to get moving” Larson said in the video. The pressure is definitely on as she works towards looking the part of the most powerful MCU superhero.

