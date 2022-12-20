A new generation of treasure hunters may be demanding the small screen for now, but we focus on everything we know about the third outing, including the release date, plot, and cast. We also answer: Is Nicolas Cage in National Treasure 3?

It’s been 15 years since National Treasure: Book of Secrets arrived in 2007 and fans of the franchise are desperate for another thrilling ride with the OG cast members.

Disney Plus is currently airing the new National Treasure series, titled Edge of History, created by Cormac and Marianne Wibberley and based on the characters created by Jim Kouf, Oren Aviv, and Charles Segars. The action-adventure series serves as a spin-off from the popular film series.

National Treasure 3 Release Window

National Treasure 3 is currently in development with a script being finalized and IMDB has given the sequel a 2024 release window.

That wide release date is not surprising as a script is still to be finalized by the team and then they need to film it. Considering the franchise takes our characters country-hopping, we can expect on-location shoots to occur.

However, the sequel was already announced way back in 2008, before it went through a series of writer changes and redrafts to meet Disney’s expectations.

Director of the first two National Treasure movies, Jon Turteltaub, revealed to Collider back in 2013 that Disney was more concerned with making money than putting out a good sequel, which is why the script returned to the drawing board a few times.

Cast – Is Nicolas Cage in National Treasure 3?

Yes, Nicolas Cage is expected to make a return to the National Treasure franchise, confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Despite previous rumors suggesting Cage would not be returning, a recent interview Bruckheimer did with ComicBook.com confirmed scriptwriting was coming to an end and would be sent to Cage for his seal of approval:

“We’re working on the script right now. Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly.”

Bruckheimer’s announcement to Collider, back in 2020, also confirmed that the “same cast” would be returning for the movie sequel, teasing the appearance of Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What Will National Treasure 3 be About?

Going by Book of Secrets’ end with the President setting up the Page 47 plot, National Treasure 3’s narrative will surely revolve around that.

Fans have been waiting a decade for Page 47’s contents to be revealed, and theories on what could be included range from the Watergate scandal to the Roswell incident.

Since the series, Edge of History, is currently showing on Disney Plus, fans are expecting a link to be made to National Treasure 3 by the end, perhaps confirming the return of the cast and hinting at what Benjamin, Abigail, and Riley are up to next.

National Treasure: Edge of History – Cr. ©Disney. All rights reserved.

How Many Episodes are in National Treasure: Edge of History?

National Treasure: Edge of History is confirmed to have 10 episodes within its Season 1 run.

The first two episodes premiered together and the series has now settled down to release one episode per week.

The following release schedule confirms that the show’s finale won’t take place until February 8, 2023.

Below we have included Edge of History’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: I’m a Ghost – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 2: The Treasure Map – December 14, 2022

– December 14, 2022 Episode 3: Graceland Gambit – December 21, 2022

– December 21, 2022 Episode 4: Charlotte – December 28, 2022

– December 28, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – January 4, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – January 11, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – January 18, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – January 25, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – February 1, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – February 8, 2023

National Treasure: Edge of History – Cr: Disney/Brian Roedel, © Disney, All Rights Reserved.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

National Treasure: Edge of History is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all