Amazon Prime delivered a real fantasy treat nearly one year ago, introducing subscribers to the powers that dwell in the mysterious unnamed world. With Christmas approaching again, we reveal everything we know about The Wheel of Time Season 2.

The first season premiered back in November 2021 with the season finale airing on December 24, 2021, and while fans thought this pattern would be repeated this year, they’ve been left disappointed.

Developed by Rafe Judkins and based on the novel series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, The Wheel of Time follows Aes Sedai member and channeler of the One Power, Moiraine, who goes in search of the prophesied reincarnation of the Dragon Reborn, starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski and more.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Release Window

The Wheel of Time Season 2 was announced back in May 2021, six months before the debut season even started, and fans will be glad to know that a third season has been renewed as well.

It was confirmed back in May 2022, that filming for Season 2 had wrapped, and since then, it’s been radio silence from the production studio.

It was previously expected that Season 2 would air within the same winter window this year, but that hasn’t been the case.

Considering Season 2 has been wrapped for six months, it’s safe to say we’ll definitely see Season 2 in 2023, but Digital Spy asked Amazon if it planned to air The Wheel of Time’s sophomore season alongside The Rings of Power Season 2:

“We are going to be really thoughtful about how we release these shows. In our minds, they are very different shows, but we are cognisant of our genre fans, and we are excited about the collection of content we have — those two, along with The Expanse and The Boys, Carnival Row is coming back, we have a fantastic show with [Westworld creators] Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy called The Peripheral…. We are very excited about the future.”

Additionally, Head of Global TV at Amazon Studios, Vernon Sanders, spoke to TV Line, explaining why the studio decided to invest in The Wheel of Time adaptation for three seasons:

“These are giant investments, so obviously we spent quite a bit of time making sure we were making the right choice here, but it continues to pay off for us. All credit to Rafe and his incredible team, and the cast led by Rosamund [Pike as Moiraine].”

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Cast – Who’s Returning?

There have been changes and additions made to the cast of Season 2, but leading the show’s return will be a second performance by Rosamund Pike as protagonist Moiraine and the Aes Sedai’s ward, Lan, played by Daniel Henney.

Ceara Coveney, Meera Syal, and Natasha O’Keeffe are all lined up to join the Season 2 cast, alongside Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius, and Gregg Chilingirian, who will be playing Uno Nomesta, Masema and Ingtar Shinowa in recurring roles.

Killing Eve star Ayoola Smart will also be joining the roster as Aviendha, described as one of the strongest channelers existing in this world.

The original villagers picked up by Moiraine are also expected to return, alongside Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, however, Barney Harris has been replaced by The Witcher’s Dónal Finn to play Mat, which will be Season 2’s only recast.

Additionally, Judkins confirmed to EW that Hammed Animashaun’s Loial is alive, after fans were kept on the edge of their seats over his fate:

“Loial is not dead. He is alive and well and shooting in Prague. I wanted people to be a little on their toes, because real deaths are coming for characters that don’t die in the books. We have to, because we can’t hold 2,000 series regulars through multiple seasons. It’s coming, and I want people to emotionally prepare themselves. The thought that Loial might be gone will hopefully start to get people emotionally prepared, but I couldn’t. He’s my favourite.”

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Plot

We may not have a release date yet, or window for that matter, but the official Twitter account for the series confirmed that Season 2 Episode 1 would be titled ‘A Taste of Solitude,’ written by Amanda Kate Shuman.

The first season adapted Jordan and Sanderson’s first book, The Eye of the World, and the second book, The Great Hunt, is expected to influence Season 2.

Judkins informed Collider that Moiraine and Lan don’t have much to do in book two, which means fans can expect the writers to exercise some creative freedom when it comes to those protagonists:

“We try to dig into what is in there and then figure out a way to expand it out. And a lot of what happens in that book between them is this exploration of their relationship that I think is super interesting.”

The showrunner also touched on the love triangle that will arise between Moiraine, Lan, and Nynaeve in Season 2:

“It’s almost like a love triangle and a business triangle laid on top of each other. And there’s something really interesting about that dynamic between Lan and Moiraine and Lan and Nynaeve.”

Mat’s dark turn is also a plot point expected to develop in Season 2, and Judkins shed some light on his battle to EW:

“I think Mat is the character who most clearly struggles with the darker elements of himself. Season two, for all our characters, will be about peeling back the surface and trying to understand what balance between dark and light they’re all trying to find within themselves.”

Additionally, Judkins told Deadline that he foresees the show running for eight seasons in order to capture the whole story:

“I really need to set us up to get there if we’re able to. That’s not up to me ultimately. If people watch it and Amazon wants to keep doing more, I’d love to continue to expand this world further.”

