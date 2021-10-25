Everything You Need To Know About the HIMYM Spinoff

Over 7 years since the original show aired, HIMYM fans are already super excited for the new spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, to come out! Expectations are definitely high, and it is going to be LEGEN-wait for it-DARY! While we all wait for the new show to premiere, it’s time to re-watch all nine seasons of HIMYM. In the meantime, check this out for everything you need to know about the HIMYM spin-off!

Who will be in it?

One of the first things we found out about the spin-off is its lead character, Sophie, will be played by the one and only Hilary Duff! Fans of the Disney classic Lizzie McGuire (including me!) are definitely excited to see her back on the small screen. Another familiar face is Veronica Mars’ Chris Lowell who will play Jesse, an aspiring musician working as an Uber driver and is cynical about love. Francia Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie’s impulsive and adventurous roommate-slash-friend. Other interesting and exciting cast members include Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran.

On a fun note, Josh Peck recently posted a photo on his Instagram showing him, Hilary Duff, and Phill Lewis on the set of the show. He captioned it with, “You’re welcome for your childhood.” AH! The 10-year old me is screaming! With this new development, it seems that Josh Peck will have a recurring role on the series as Drew, the vice principal of an elementary school. Lewis’ role is yet to be confirmed.

Who are the Creators?

This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are the brains behind the spin-off. This means we can expect great things from the show, right? Their other projects include Hulu’s Love, Victor. They will also executive produce alongside the original show’s creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Meanwhile, Pam Fryman, who directed all except 12 of HIMYM’s 208 episodes, will direct the pilot.

What is HIMYF about?

Obviously, from the title alone, we already have an inkling of what the spin-off will be about. Ultimately, just like HIMYM, How I Met Your Father will focus on telling audiences the story of how Sophie met her son’s dad. So with this premise, fans are wondering how close will this new series be tied to the hit sitcom. Well, fans of the original can jump for joy because the spin-off MAY just have some sort of connection to HIMYM. According to Duff, “I don’t want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit. But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully, we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast.”

The spin-off will focus on Sophie and her close-knit group of friends as they figure out their careers, love life, and friendships. Moreover, the show will be set in the present day, meaning a crazy world of dating apps and social media. This modern setting will definitely make for more interesting and relatable stories. Given that the show will focus on a group of twenty-somethings living in New York City (ehem, sound familiar?), the resemblance to the original is definitely there.

What’s the format?

The show will feature multi and single-camera elements, giving a similar look and feel to HIMYM. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

Will we see some of the original HIMYM cast?

Sadly, none of the original cast members were confirmed to have a cameo on the spin-off. In an interview, Neil Patrick Harris, who played Barney Stinson, admitted that he looks back on that chapter with great fondness and didn’t feel like there was anything else needed for the characters. This early on, however, closing the book on seeing some of them back seems pretty premature. Don’t you agree?

Will it be different from How I Met Your Dad?

Back in 2014, there was already an HIMYM spin-off that was in the works called How I Met Your Dad. However, the CBS-piloted series was an immediate flop. Too bad since Meg Ryan was supposed to narrate it while Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig was supposed to star in it. Everything eventually fell into place, and now we have this not-so-new spin-off to look forward to!

When will it premiere?

Currently, there is still no premiere date for the 10-episode series. Since the show was confirmed just April of this year and filming began in August, the show is still in its early stages. Plus, things did take a pretty unexpected turn when Duff tested positive for COVID. Don’t fret, she’s better now. Thank God. But fans are definitely looking forward to seeing it already. Duff’s constant teasing on her Instagram isn’t helping with fans’ patience too!

Where can we watch it?

The much-awaited series will be available on Hulu.