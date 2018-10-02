Any serious gamer knows that a gaming chair is just as important as any other element of a gaming rig. The best gaming battlestations include high-quality gaming chairs. After all, if you’re spending hours (days?) on end sitting down, you have to ensure that your butt is settled comfortably. To that end, we’re going to do what we always do – be enablers. We know just how much you want a gaming chair (you probably need it even more these days with Lara Croft being all woke and whatnot in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider!), so we’re handing one to you on a silver platter – courtesy of Ewinracing. Ewin has long been a leading manufacturer of OEM office chairs. In 2016, the company expanded to the realm of gaming chairs. They have several lines – Knight Series, Champion Series, Calling Series, Hero Series, and Flash Series. Today, we’re giving away an EWin Champion Series Ergonomic Computer Gaming Office Chair with Pillows – CP-BC3B. Yup, of course, there are pillows! It normally costs $349, but today – and for the next couple of weeks – you get the chance to score a free gaming chair. This computer gaming chair will accommodate all your gaming quirks. It’s got 4D adjustable armrests – a PU Surface, Front/Back Left/Right Sliding Functions, Clockwise/Counterclockwise Rotations, and Vertical Adjustments – so you can position your arms as comfortably as possible and avoid gaming-related injuries. Naturally, the chair’s height is adjustable, so no matter how tall you are or how high your table is, the chair will be a perfect fit. And, it’s actually a recliner! The back can be adjusted from 85-155 degrees via a lever – perfect for when you need to take a break and lean back. To make sure you don’t topple over during a particularly frantic gaming moment (it happens to the best of us), this chair is built with a tilt lock and tilt control mechanism. It is built with stability in mind and with a safety Class 4 gas lift piston, you’re pretty much set. To top it off, the 5-star base is made of aluminum and the frame of steel. You really can’t get more durable than that. As for comfort, how does high-density memory foam sound? The EWin Champion Series Ergonomic Computer Gaming Office Chair with Pillows is available in different colors to match your battlestation.

We could go on and on about how great this gaming chair is, but instead, we're going to go straight to the good stuff…

Who's ready to get a free gaming chair?

Simply follow the instructions in the widget below, and remember these important points:

The giveaway is open to US residents only.

The giveaway runs from today through October 19.

The winner will be announced on October 22.

Make sure to follow EwinRacing on Facebook and Instagram!

Ewin gaming chair giveaway

