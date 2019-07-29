Explore the Picard Star Trek Museum at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

From the first duty to the final frontier, Captain Jean-Luc Picard is returning to the Star Trek television universe! Nearly 20 years after his final adventure with the Next Generation crew in the movie “Nemesis”, Patrick Stewart returns to portray possibly the greatest captain in Star Trek history*, courtesy of CBS All Access, the same streaming service that’s giving us Star Trek Discovery.

This year at San Diego Comic-Con, besides giving us our first glimpse at the new series in a new trailer (WOW!), CBS stocked a downtown San Diego art gallery with a museum full of Picard artifacts, costumes, and props from the captain’s long history with the Federation along with a peek at what his future may hold. Yes, the wine will be available for sale at local distributors soon. This was a treasure trove of goodies for devotees of Star Trek the Next Generation series and films, never before displayed to the public in this way. The video below gives you a quick 5 minute tour of everything on display. Feel free to pause as much as you like to capture every detail.

The Jean-Luc Picard: The First Duty Exhibition from the Starfleet Museum

Picard premieres on the CBS All Access streaming service sometime in early 2020.

*there may be some debate on this topic somewhere on the internet. maybe.