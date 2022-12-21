**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish**

Puss has some lives to catch and enemies to dodge in the latest animated Shrek spin-off and we discuss if Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the final film in the franchise.

The Last Wish is releasing as a theatre exclusive as of today, December 21, 2022, however, the animation will be releasing on Amazon Prime sometime in the new year.

Directed by Joel Crawford with a screenplay by Paul Fisher and Swerdlow, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish stands as a Shrek spin-off and follows the titular DreamWorks feline continuing his mission to restore eight of his nine lives that he previously lost, and there are a handful of enemies getting in his way voiced by newcomers Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and more.

Exploring If Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the Final Movie

At the time of writing, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish does not have a planned sequel in the pipeline, as Universal Pictures has not green-lit another cat-based project that we know of.

However, that doesn’t mean that Puss is out of the spotlight just yet. Going by The Last Wish’s post-credits scene, we know that Puss has returned to Far Far Away, where he’ll presumable meet up with Shrek.

We already know that a fifth Shrek movie has been announced, following the disappointing Shrek Forever After, and DreamWorks will likely focus on this release before a third Puss in Boots spin-off is announced – possibly following on from the narrative expressed in the fifth installment.

Furthermore as reported by Deadline, actor Antonio Banderas recently teased that Puss would be getting another installment:

“I’ve been with this cat for almost 20 years,” he said. “The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on broadway, so I did my first session there. I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back.”

Everything We Know About Shrek 5

Many will remember Shrek 5 as being the canceled film that got shelved to prioritize the making of Puss in Boots 2. However, it’s now time for the main franchise to return.

Despite lacking information on the cast, plot, and release date, we already know that the Shrek franchise will be returning to basics.

The later Shrek films lost popularity when they steered away from ensemble performances and focused more solely on the ogre.

Since The Last Wish confirmed Puss, Kitty Softpaws, and Perrito’s return to Far Far Away, this teases the return of an ensemble cast in Shrek 5.

When it comes to the plot, various statements suggest the franchise could be undergoing a slight reboot, as writer Michael McCullers told The Hollywood Reporter that the movie has a “pretty big reinvention behind it.”

Additionally, original cast members, Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, have already expressed interest in returning to the franchise whenever the script is good to go, shared by ScreenRant.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now in theatres worldwide.

