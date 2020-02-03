Chances are, if you’re into your extreme sports, you’ll already own most of the gadgets on this list. Go-Pros, drones and safety devices are all incredibly popular technologies to have – in fact, you’d be pretty hard pushed to find a skier, rock climber or BMXer without a camera of some kind strapped to them.

However, as time goes on, technology becomes honed, more advanced and improves at an unprecedented rate. So, now we’re in 2020, what are some examples of the best tech for extreme sports fans to own?

Join us as we take a look at some of the most popular products on the market at this moment in time, and point out some exciting areas of technology to look forward to in the near future.

Extreme Sports: 4 Must-Have Gadgets For 2020

1. Smartwatches

Wearable technology is moving at a faster pace than ever before. As a result, smartwatches are loved by a lot more people than just fans of extreme sports. From Fitbits to Apple Watches, the smartwatch industry has exploded in popularity over recent years and doesn’t look set to slow down any time soon.

What’s more, as technology progresses, as does the number of functions a smartwatch can complete. Long gone are the days of smartwatches simply being a fancy pedometer – nowadays they can send texts, receive phone calls, carry out electrocardiograms, calculate lactate threshold, analyse recovery times, measure VO2max (body’s capacity to utilise oxygen) and complete a wide range of other biometric calculations.

From an extreme sports point of view, smartwatches can be so much more than a watch – they can be a trusted companion. If you’re a diver, many smartwatches are now waterproof to great depths. If you’re a skier or mountaineer, certain smartwatches can now measure altitude and monitor air pressure. Or, if you’re a rock climber concerned about getting stuck 127 Hours-style, smartwatches incorporate a wide range of emergency safety features to help get you out of trouble.

2. Helmets

As we’ve mentioned already, safety is absolutely paramount in all types of extreme sports. Therefore, sports gear is one area many companies particularly look to hone and improve, in order to prevent nasty injuries from taking place.

One such example of this is helmets which, over the years, have become smarter than ever before, integrating a wealth of new technology to prevent accidents from taking place. That doesn’t look set to change in the not-to-distant future either, following the forthcoming release of the LiveMap helmet.

Currently only a prototype, this helmet is designed to use augmented reality to provide the wearer with the ability to see street names, speed and directions in real-time, directly over the world around you. This will help ensure the user concentrates on the road at all times, replacing the need to fiddle around with a phone while driving at a high speed. Just think how much a helmet like this could benefit sports like go karting, BMXing or motocross!

3. POV Cameras

Whether you are looking to develop your skills and technique, or simply want to look cool in front of your Instagram followers, point-of-view (POV) cameras are an incredibly popular gadget for extreme sports enthusiasts to own. From skiing to freerunning, these cameras provide the opportunity to watch back and analyse performance, making it easier to identify any potential areas to improve.

Extreme sports are characterised for taking place at high speeds or in potentially dangerous circumstances, after all, so split-second decisions can make a big difference =. A subtle bend in the knee, a missed hand placement or a small twist of the body can be the difference between achieving a landmark personal goal and suffering a major injury. Therefore, if you’re looking to improve your personal performance and analyse where you’re going wrong, POV cameras like GoPros can be a fantastic tool.

4. Drones

While on the subject of cameras, GoPros aren’t the only way of gathering footage. Drones are another fantastic way of collecting video footage to analyse and see what you could be doing differently. Plus, there’s no denying it, drone footage also looks pretty darn awesome so is great to look back on from a memory point of view.

Source: Staaker drone

The Staaker drone in particular is a very popular gadget used by extreme sports enthusiasts, largely due to its ability to fly at speeds up to 80 km/h and use built-in artificial intelligence to track movement. It also features a waterproof tracker capable of communicating to you wherever you are, effectively providing you with your own personal cameraman as you ski, snowboard, run, climb, hike, whatever.

