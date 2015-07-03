Superman has been on the receiving end of a lot of jokes, especially from Batman fans. Case in point.

Just like I mentioned in the post about Captain America, perhaps it’s because Clark Kent/Superman is boringly good. Although there are storylines where he is an a$$, Superman is all about doing the right thing.

So why focus on Superman for Fandom Friday this week? Well, alien he might be, but he’s as American as apple pie, and it’s perfect timing for the 4th of July, too.

Instead of fan art or merchandise, let’s go geeky inspirational with some Superman quotes.

“Krypton bred me, but it was Earth that gave me all I am.” “The welfare of Earth and all its people will always be my primary concern. But if there is a solution of hunger, it must be one that comes from the compassionate heart of man and extends outward toward his fellow man. There’s an old saying: “Give a man a fish and he eats for a day. Teach him to fish and he eats for a lifetime.” That simple message asks humankind to nurture with knowledge, to reach out to those in need and inspire others to do the same. That is life’s greatest necessity and its most precious gift.” “The point is: what are you giving back to your community? Every culture that’s come through this country has added something to it.” “Dreams save us. Dreams lift us up and transform us. And on my soul, I swear…until my dream of a world where dignity, honor and justice become the reality we all share–I’ll never stop fighting. Ever.” “In this world, there is right and there is wrong…And that distinction is not difficult to make. The powers we have…The things we do…They’re meant to inspire ordinary citizens…Not intimidate them…Not terrify them.” “Only the weak succumb to brutality.” “I believe in second chances, I believe in redemption, but, mostly, I believe in my friends.” “I once thought I could protect the world by myself. But I was wrong. Working together, we saved the planet. And I believe that if we stay together, as a team, we would be a force that could truly work for the ideals of peace and justice.” “You’re right when you say we all come out of high school thinking we’re going to save the world. And sometimes we do. And sometimes — sometimes we don’t. So you don’t think about saving the world. You think about saving just one person. Because sometimes, that’s enough. All I know is that we have to try.”

Yeah, some may think these are sappy, but we’ve all got our moments.

Here’s a little extra for Superman fans.

And one more: Superman S-Shield Logos Through the Years

