The Far Cry games are easily one of the most fun open world sandboxes you can play in. It is often a very much fully realized world with evolving and unique characters going about non-linear patterns while you are essentially trying to stop insane tyrants from coming to power across various beautiful locals, ranging from the icy mountaintops of the Himalayas to a beautiful island paradises hiding violent oppression, the worlds in the games are gorgeous, and the amount of destruction you can bring upon them in a great deal of fun, and there are many ways to execute that.

While it may not have the freedom of say, a Deus Ex game, it comes pretty damn close with all the options and ways they give you to face your opponents. You want to run into an enemy outpost with a car filled with TNT and then just Rambo your way out of the situation, you can do it. You also have the freedom to rely on a more quiet approach (bow and arrow), you can slowly take the camps out one by one from afar.

That is the beauty of Far Cry games, there is no right or wrong way to play them. But there IS a very effective way where you can basically become an unstoppable killing machine and I am going to teach you that method so when Far Cry 5 drops later this month you can wipe up the floor with those Bible-belt weirdos.

Quick Far Cry History Course

Part one was a decent game, strange little twist in latter half of game, but was fun. Felt VERY different to what we have now from the series, though.

Far Cry 2 is a cult hit among many, with some saying it is the strongest of all the games (they are wrong but that is okay). While Far Cry 2 has one of the most realistic (and seemingly biggest) open worlds I have ever played, there was one constant problem with this game. Enemies spawned. Nothing takes you out of the immersion of a game (in my opinion) than seeing 200 soldiers come out of one, tiny hut over the course of 20 minutes. THAT was part 2’s downfall, which is why they kind of rebooted it for Far Cry 3, and boy, they nailed it.

Far Cry 3 was the game that made me fall in love with the series. The graphics were gorgeous, the world felt as real as could be, the cast was f*cking stellar, and the story was kind of twisted (become a savior to an island or become a serial killer to your friends) but in many ways, 3 felt like a huge leap in the right direction, and set the course for the Far Cry formula we know so well now.

Far Cry Blood Dragon is still the BEST far Cry game, and it is a ten dollar, standalone DLC that takes place in a universe that looks like it is right out of Tron, and you get to ride dragons that shoot lasers out of their mouth to some of the best in-game dialog you will ever hear ( the game literally calls out its own tutorial). Why this was never expanded upon in a full game is still beyond me.

Far Cry 4 was great, but did end up feeling a lot like Far Cry 3, which was by no means a bad thing. The dynamic game play was its biggest selling point. Nothing quite drives home the reality of a living, breathing world as getting rammed on the side of a jeep by a rhino and flipping over mid-battle.

Far Cry Primal was the least impressive of the series so far, only because it was just a re-skinned map of part 4 with cavemen instead of modern man. Was still cool and great deal of fun, but did not quite pack the punch of the others in the series.

Which catches us up to part five perfectly!

First Things First, Take Out Enemy Outposts

Far Cry games all follow a very specific formula after part 3 (if it isn’t broken, why fix it). One of the things it does when it places you in the game is to surround you with enemy camps. First warning, enemy outposts have speakers and alarms, so when you see one, take out the alarms first. This is easily done by checking the parameter and just shooting all the telephone poles that have wires coming from them. It may seem insignificant, but when back up arrives and suddenly you are flanked by 20 guys, your chance of winning lessens greatly. Take out speakers first.

In turn, each camp you take over and defeat becomes YOURS, and it fills up with people fighting on your side. So before you start tackling missions, check out the map and explore on a smaller scale, the outposts and encampments are everywhere, and for each one you beat, you gain more ground and support in the rest of the game, so taking as many of them out as you can early on will not only make you stronger in that game world, but will also allow you to get access to weapons and other things that some people may not find until later in the game.

And remember, you don’t have to be super strong to take out enemy camps and outposts. A lot of times just standing on the right hill nearby with a decent control of your bow and arrow and you can take them all out.

Explore (Climb Towers or The Like)

Some people don’t understand games like Far Cry and just kinda run through the main missions and beat the game. While that is fun, the fun of the game is exploring and opening up new areas on the map for yourself. In past games this was done by finding and scaling radio towers. Each one you found would further open the map, giving you more freedom to explore (and more chances to take over camps and outposts).

There is a persistent rumor that Ubisoft have gotten rid of the radio towers for part 5, but I KNOW there will be something similar. A landscape you discover which opens up more items lots or grants you new weapons.

Though we are not sure how this will play out in five, exploration is a huge part of advancement in this series, so don’t be afraid to wander off in strange directions. That very wandering in this game can lead to cut-scenes with new characters or whole new missions.

Play How YOU Want

That is, perhaps, the most perfect thing about the Far Cry series. It does not hand you a gun and tell you it s an action game (though it is for many). It doesn’t give a lockpick and tell you it is a stealth game (which it is for many) and that very freedom is what makes the Far Cry series so good. The game adheres to any style of play, and each can be as effective as the last and each has its place.

Driving a jeep filled with C4 into an enemy camp, jumping out before it drives in, and then blowing up the C4 when the guards surround the vehicle is an INCREDIBLY effective way to take out half a camp with one move.

In the same breath, you can crouch on a hilltop with a modded bow and arrow and take out that same camp without ever having to enter it, if you are THAT good at stealth, and that is ALSO an incredibly rewarding feelings. Taking them all out from afar like some silent ninja.

But that is the beauty of this series, there is no right or wrong and the more you do one way, the stronger you get, so find a play style you like and maximize it!

Far Cry Partners in Crime

What was one of the best things about Far Cry 4 is the simple fact that it had some missions and areas that were co-op. You could have a friend drop in and take out an enemy camp with you. It was good fun (especially if you and said friend have different play styles that accentuate each other) but with Far Cry 5, they are going full bore with companions and co-op.

In other words, you can play the WHOLE GAME co-op, and if you have ever played even ten minutes of this series in co-op you know how amazing that is gonna be. And don’ fret if you have no friends. Far Cry 5 knows this and set up part 5 to have playable NPC’s you can hire to help you accomplish missions.

There is a killer dog who can help you, a killer bear named cheeseburger (not even kidding) as well as plenty of human companions should you choose to go that route. From a woman with one helluva a sniping eye to a guy with a biplane loaded up with mini guns, you will not be fighting alone in this installment, and it sounds like the extra firepower will make us the unstoppable force that Far Cry 5 needs us to become.

Far Cry Series Bad Guys

Another thing this game does better than most out there is it makes its antagonists UNFORGETTABLE. From the sweet table manners (but underlying madness of Pagan Min) to the crazy-eyes perfection that was Vaas from part 3, Far Cry’s bad guys are always incredibly charismatic (think the Joker) and they are always great fun to hate.

In part five, you will be fighting a cult and the main bad guy who leads the cult thinks himself a sort of living God, and based on prior Far Cry games you are going to have some very cool and very disturbing encounters with his man, many times over.

Those very moments will be the moments that propel you further to beat this guy because the game and bad guy dialog is always top notch. You LONG to kill these bastards, so it is that much more rewarding once you finally do.

Use Environments, Animals To Your Advantage

That is another thing about Far Cry Games that sets them apart from other open world games. There is a living ecosystem in these games (much like in real life), and if you can cause that ecosystem to interact, you will often get anarchic and awesome results that make your job ten times easier.

Example: You will see a bear cage inside an encampment because they want to use it as an attack animal. Stand a mile back, shoot open the cage, and watch said bear take out half the camp before he or she is taken out. In the midst of the chaos run in and finish them off.

The game is very situational like that. You can find some bobcats in the jungle, have them chase you into an enemy camp and then run off and let them eat all the soldiers. Hell, in part 4 I learned how to make Rhinos charge my car and then move out of the way at last second so they could smash and flip whatever car was chasing me.

It was majestic as f*ck.

Make More Friends than Enemies

You will have many encounters with NPC’s in the Far Cry series, and one thing you wanna do is take any missions they give you. Much like any open world game, missions often mean getting cool rewards at the end of them. So what some may feel like a stupid fetch quest for some random person could have you end up with a really strong weapon or some resources you may need and not have gotten otherwise.

So while it may be annoying that every human in these games asks you a favor, they often repay them in ways you do not see coming and said ways often make you much stronger, from new weapons and ammo to stat buffs.

So as annoying as it may seem, do all that is asked of you if you want to truly reap all the game’s rewards.

There Is No WRONG WAY to Play

At the end of the day, if you are having fun, you are playing this series right. Real talk, just consider this a cheat sheet if you really want to kick Far Cry 5’s ass!