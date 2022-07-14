What time will Farzar release on Netflix and how many episodes will season 1 of the new science-fiction adult comedy series consist of?

“Hold On, is this going to be more like Futurama or Rick and Morty?” is the opening line from the official trailer, but there is only one Farzar.

The new science fiction animated series is brought to you by Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, the duo behind Paradise PD and Brickleberry.

So, what date and time will Farzar release on Netflix, and how many episodes of spacefaring adventures will season 1 consist of?

FIRST LOOK



Farzar is the new outrageous adult animated sci-fi comedy series from Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, creators of Paradise PD. pic.twitter.com/Zlnwbg81FT — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 8, 2022

What is Farzar about?

Farzar is an upcoming science-fiction action-comedy animated series from Bento Box, DAMN Show Productions and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

The show follows the adventures of Prince Fichael, a young man who has spent his life being protected by his prestige being the only son of Renzo, an egotistical warrior and leader of the Farzar community.

Farzar was established by Renzo under an enormous dome after the main planet, also called Farzar, was destroyed by an army under command of the evil alien, Bazarack.

After a period of peace, Farzar comes under attack from Bazarack again, leading Fichael to form his own team of alien-fighting warriors.

The team consists of a cyborg called Scootie, conjoined twins Val and Mal, a mad scientist called Barry, a mutant known as Billy and a mysterious (pet-like) alien called Zobo.

However, as this Special Hostile Assault Team (SHAT for short) sets out on their perilous mission, not everything about the current world/universe order seems quite right…

“Prince Fichael lives in a human colony on an alien world and vows to rid the planet of evil — but then learns his dad’s the biggest evildoer of them all.” – Preview text, via Netflix.

Farzar: Netflix release date and time

As confirmed in the official trailer, season 1 of the Farzar series will release worldwide via Netflix on Friday, July 15th.

The series is expected to be made available for online streaming at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 12 AM

Eastern Time – 3 AM

British Time – 8 AM

European Time – 9 AM

India Time – 12:30 PM

Philippine Time – 3 PM

Australia Time – 4:30 PM

“We couldn’t be happier that Netflix finally ‘put a ring on it,’” Black and O’Guin said. “It’s an awesome network full of nice people and a great place to work! Now we can finally get those matching cherry red PT Cruisers we’ve had our eyes on.” – Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, via Variety.

How many episodes are in season 1?

As reported by both IMDB and What’s On Netflix, Farzar season 1 will consist of 10 individual episodes, all of which are expected to premiere at once on July 15th.

The voice cast for Farzar includes:

Kari Wahlgren as Mal and Val

Dana Snyder as Bazarack, Billy and Fichael

Lance Reddick as Renzo

David Kaye as Barry Barris

Grey Griffin as Queen Flammy

Jerry Minor as Scootie

Carlos Alazraqui as Zobo

Brian Hanby as TBA

Luke McQuillan in multiple roles

