Fear is the cat-killer: What Happens When You Mix Sci-Fi Aphorisms

All you need to know in life, you’ll learn from sci-fi aphorisms. But what happens when you shake things up and mix and match?
TONS of fun, that’s what.
We’ve got a new idol in Twitter user @crunchleaf who created what may very well be the nerdiest chart ever. What we do know is that our year is ending with a bang, thanks to this chart mixing sci-fi aphorisms – and science. And tech. And all sorts of nerdy stuff.
He got us at Fear is the cat-killer. It won’t take much effort for you to figure out where this comes from, will it?
Our favorites:
Asimov’s cat
A robot may not injure a cat or, through inaction, allow a cat to come to harm.
Holmesian cat
When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be a cat.
Holmesian litany
When you have eliminated the fear, whatever remains, however improbable, is the mind-killer.
Alien’s Third Law
In space, technology is indistinguishable from magic.
Dune’s First Law of Robotics
Fear is the robot that somehow figured out how to harm a human through mind-killing.
Brilliant, aren’t they???
Here’s the entire chart. You’ll have a blast using these sci-fi aphorisms for months on end.
