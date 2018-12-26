Fear is the cat-killer: What Happens When You Mix Sci-Fi Aphorisms

All you need to know in life, you’ll learn from sci-fi aphorisms. But what happens when you shake things up and mix and match?

TONS of fun, that’s what.

We’ve got a new idol in Twitter user @crunchleaf who created what may very well be the nerdiest chart ever. What we do know is that our year is ending with a bang, thanks to this chart mixing sci-fi aphorisms – and science. And tech. And all sorts of nerdy stuff.

You’ll like this, too: 20 Nerd Sayings and Jokes

He got us at Fear is the cat-killer. It won’t take much effort for you to figure out where this comes from, will it?

Our favorites:

Asimov’s cat

A robot may not injure a cat or, through inaction, allow a cat to come to harm.

Holmesian cat

When you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be a cat.

Holmesian litany

When you have eliminated the fear, whatever remains, however improbable, is the mind-killer.

Alien’s Third Law

In space, technology is indistinguishable from magic.

Dune’s First Law of Robotics

Fear is the robot that somehow figured out how to harm a human through mind-killing.

Brilliant, aren’t they???

Here’s the entire chart. You’ll have a blast using these sci-fi aphorisms for months on end.