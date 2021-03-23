One buck, folks. Just one, and you can fill up that sci-fi, fantasy, and horror meter of yours. Humble Bundle’s Supermassive Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror bundle is ending on March 24, so you can’t afford to dilly dally!

For $1, you get four books that will have you feeling chills all over – and these books are all highly recommended:

Bigfoot and the Bodhisattva

Sea Change

She Walks in Darkness

The Violent Century

$10 gives you another eight titles, one of them from the author of Enola Holmes Mysteries.

And you get so much more if you pay $18 or $28.

Just to give you an idea of how good a deal this is – if you were to purchase each book individually, it would cost you $441!

This bundle will keep you busy for quite some time. As my mother used to say, there is no such thing as boredom when you have books to read.

Check out the whole title list here.

Remember, this ends on March 24.

The ebooks in this bundle are available in PDF, MOBI, and ePub formats, so they work on your computer, e-readers, iPads, cell phones, and a wide array of mobile devices!