The story of Slippin’ Jimmy is near its end, and soon fans of the hit AMC show will know the final secrets contained in Better Call Saul Season 6.

AMC has confirmed the final Better Call Saul Season 6 release dates, confirming that the final episode will be split into two parts.

Part One will begin on April 11, with Part Two containing the final episodes of the hit show Starting July 11.

The final air dates for what will be the conclusion of the popular season has not been announced yet, but we do know that episodes will be going live at the same time on AMC+.

The Premiere of Better Call Saul Season 6 will include two back-to-back episodes, with no mention of when Season 5 might arrive on Netflix.

It’s been almost two years since the finale of the fifth season, and there is plenty of hype surrounding what happens to all of the main cast.

Better Believe It’s Almost Time For Season 6

The official description reads: “Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

The production notes also confirm that the Better Call Saul Season 6 start time has been scheduled across AMC and AMC+ for 9:00pm ET/PT. Fans also hope that there is some kind of announcement leading up to the big launch that will update when Season 5 might arrive on other streaming platforms. It remains hard to find in North America outside of its Television Programming, with fans in the UK fairing better when it comes to access.

It is widely believed that Saul Goodman’s name has a very obvious sound and meaning to it, deriving from the phrase, “It’s all good, man.” Speaking of the name, Saul Goodman is actually a pseudonym that Jimmy McGill came up with for the sake of attracting more business as a lawyer. The fake name was merely invented to sound more Jewish and thus be more relatable to the local community.