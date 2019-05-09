The First John Wick Game will be Choreographed Strategy, Not Run and Gun

Those of you out there who have been begging for more John Wick action (there are many of us) are going to get a double dose this year (hopefully this year). Besides the new film “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” hitting theaters on May 17th, video game publisher Good Shepherd has just announced John Wick Hex, a strategy game that plays out as a more violent game of chess rather than a straight ahead shooter as some might assume would be the basis for a John Wick game. The game comes from Mike Bithell, best known as the Game Director for “Volume”, “Thomas Was Alone”, and “Subsurface Circular”, and is a stylistic take on an action-packed shooter, which is more about strategy than unloading an endless cache of bullets into oncoming targets.

John Wick Hex – Announcement Trailer

Here’s the synopsis from the people at Good Shepherd Entertainment:

John Wick Hex is the first John Wick PC/console game inspired by Lionsgate’s hit action franchise. From acclaimed Game Director, Mike Bithell (Volume, Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular), John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like the professional hitman. Created in close cooperation with the creative teams behind the films, John Wick Hex is fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game, capturing the series’ signature gun fu style while expanding its story universe. Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking. Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you’ll use and the manner in which you’ll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job. John Wick Hex complements the style of the films with a unique graphic noir art design and features the world class voice talents of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick amongst its stellar cast, with more to be revealed later.

While it’s not yet clear yet when John Wick Hex will be available and which consoles will be carrying this game, they have confirmed it will be available for PC and Mac via the Epic Games Store exclusively first at launch. Something tells me we might get more than a little peek at this game during E3 Expo 2019 in Los Angeles in just a few weeks.