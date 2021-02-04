Five Most Awaited Animations to Look Forward to in 2021

Enjoyed by both children and adults, animation can inspire and enthrall alike. It also gives filmmakers, actors, and especially voice talent the chance to display their skills. So, what animations can audiences anticipate in 2021?

We kick off with a Rumble and not just any rumble but an animation about monster wrestling. Rumble is an underdog story in which lead animated actress Winnie leads a loveable monster into a wrestling championship. While the storyline may be something new, the age-old joy bought about by animation and avid storytelling once again makes this film a wonderful story to be enjoyed by many.

2021 also brings new live action re-make of family favorites such as the cat and mouse duo, Tom and Jerry. Poor homeless Tom’s chances at earning his keep as mouse-catcher are thwarted by mischievous mouse Jerry, who seems set on causing trouble at an upcoming Indian wedding. Tom and Jerry must work together to save the hotel and their home, showing that even the unlikeliest of pairings can become friends when the need arises. However, the best aspect of the Tom and Jerry remake seems to lie in the voice casting of the well-loved characters, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson providing his American voice over for an angry-looking bulldog, Spike.

2021 also brings us many greatly anticipated sequels, none more so than Space Jam 2 which is finally here after a long-awaited 25 years! This sequel strikes a beautiful balance between blending real-life basketball players such as NBA superstar LeBron James, and the characters of Bugs Bunny and Looney Toons showcasing their brilliant voiceovers. Audiences should be particularly impressed by the American voice artists used for the main characters. Eric Bauza voices the three different characters of Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian and Pepe Le Pew and his colleague, American voice talent Jeff Bergman voices the characters Bugs Bunny and Sylvester, both clearly showing off their amazing vocal talent.

The Minion madness also continues in 2021, with Steve Carell returning to provide his vocals for Minions; The Rise of Gru. A chronicle of Gru’s rise to evil, the newest film in the Minions franchise, features a fabulously famous voice-cast. Julie Andrews provides English voice talent for the character of Marlena Gru, amongst many others such as Master Chow, who is voiced by Malay and English voiceover artist Michelle Yeoh.

Finally, 2021 will end with the all-singing and dancing sequel Sing 2. The sequel to Sing will once again have incredible American voiceovers from the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey as the fabulously furry Koala Buster Moon. In this sequel, the troupe must work together to recruit the elusive artist Clay Calloway, whose Irish voiceover is incidentally provided by the masterful musician and singer Bono.

Clearly, 2021 is set to launch a fantastic array of animation and showcase wonderful voice-talent, provided by both famous and less well-known voice talent. And as we know, good voiceovers inspire audiences!

