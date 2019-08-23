We are living in an age where we do most of our activities outside our homes. That said, it would mean that the success of our activities depends on the weather. Unforeseen weather situations can ruin scheduled meetings, fundraising activities and outdoor hikes.

Thanks to the rise of smartphones and weather apps, tracking the weather situation and getting a forecast of the conditions outside is now possible. However, the accuracy may not be always spot on as weather reports in the apps get their sources from weather stations miles away from your location. But worry no more. It’s something a home weather station can fix.

What’s a Smart Weather Station?

Think of it as a highly advanced version of the one your grandfather used to have. You may still remember the weather station made of moving parts such as the wind vane and anemometer. The smart weather station revolutionizes weather forecasting by featuring a design with no moving parts that wear out, completely wireless operation, simple installation and flexible data application programming interface (API). You can install sensors and instruments anywhere on your home without worrying about which location gets the best possible data.

How Does It Work?

Once installed, a home weather station can give accurate and real-time readings of how the weather’s doing at your own home, farm, school, workplace or business. A personal weather station provides you data that your regular weather apps cannot. This set of devices can help measure atmospheric conditions such as temperature, relative humidity, barometric pressure, rainfall, wind speed and direction. Another great feature of a personal weather station is it can also connect to the internet, gives you continuous and uninterrupted weather updates wherever you may be and you can also share findings from home weather station with other weather enthusiasts. Folks from WeatherStationAdvisor.com recommend that you consider some essential factors when it comes to purchasing your own personal weather station. These factors include reliability, your budget, intended uses, a reputable manufacturer and durability.

How Reliable is The Personal Weather Station Data?

The great advantage of incorporating modern technology into weather forecasting is the availability of different options. Data collection depends on the algorithm used and the quality of the sensors of the devices. When it comes to your immediate weather forecast needs, you’ll want to know the daily temperature readings and forecast, relative humidity readings, rainfall measurements, wind speed and direction and barometric pressure. Some home weather stations can provide both indoor and outdoor temperature data, which is helpful for you to make the necessary clothing adjustments when you step outside. Others also add other data collection features like adding pollution and air quality readings to air humidity data, which is especially useful when you live within a big city. Upgradability can also help increase the accuracy of the readings from your weather station and also allows the addition of new sensors as your needs change over time.

Cloud-interactive features can also make your weather data more reliable by receiving more than one source of weather data readings. Cloud networks like Weather Underground (Wunderground, WU) provide more data readings because it is a global community of people connecting data from environmental sensors like weather stations and air quality monitors. If your weather station has the capability to tap into this network, you are assured of the highest quality weather information you’ll receive its network of over 250,000 weather stations.

How Is It Compatible with Your Home?

Smart weather stations can have features that you may need or not need at all. This isn’t always due to preferential reasons, but also due to the structure of your home and its current location. You may be located in an apartment complex surrounded by skyscrapers or in a suburban neighborhood with trees growing taller than your rooftop. You’ll have to invest more on high-accuracy weather stations to give you reliable readings even through obstructions.

If you live in a smart home, where pretty much everything is automated, you’ll have to choose a smart weather station that lives up to its promise – one that is smart home-ready or smart home-compatible. Highly recommended is the WeatherFlow smart weather station. This set of gadgets are designed to be compatible with Amazon, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT and more home automation services. Another wonderful feature of smart technology is the creation of personalized and real-time dashboard through Ambient Weather, which can allow you to monitor weather conditions around your home and location at the comfort of your smartphone, laptop and other mobile devices.

Being able to get accurate weather forecasts and data can help you pursue your daily activities confidently. Planning outdoor events or going on trips is now made easy with a trusted personal weather station that maps out the weather pattern of the day for you. So be your own meteorologist and get to know the weather around you more with your very own weather station.