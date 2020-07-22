4 ways to enjoy Free Comic Book Summer

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) comes in a new form this 2020. It is no longer the usual one-day event every first Saturday of May. Instead, the annual celebration has been “reworked” to become Free Comic Book Summer (FCBS) “in order to accommodate social-distancing and store capacity regulations across the country.”

Here’s how you can enjoy FCBS amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

1) Get free comics each week

Running from July 15 to September 9, FCBS will launch 5-6 Free Comic Book Day titles at comic shops. Distribution systems will vary with each retailer. They can give away one comic per day or bundle all books for the week in a single release. It is up to your local store, depending on how your location is dealing with COVID-19. It is best that we enjoy free comics this summer in a safe way. Social distancing, everyone!

2) Watch out for Free Comic Book Summer exclusives

FCBD usually means exclusive merch for that day. The same goes for FCBS. This year, Funko came up with a Mystery Box where you get one POP!, one comic book, and one t-shirt at random. A lot can happen between July and September. Who knows if there might be more FCBS exclusives coming soon?

3) Enjoy comics on your screen

Celebrating your love for comics does not stop with getting free issues. You can definitely read great pieces right on your screen! There are many comic book titles on Kindle, like your usual Marvel and DC picks. You can also read Avatar: The Last Airbender and Power Rangers stories. For one, we recommend Mister Miracle, which is definitely not your usual fix!

4) Learn to make your own comic book with webinars

The current pandemic has limited people’s mobility outside. But that also meant having more time at home for some. If you’re feeling better, why not try making your own comic book? The New York Times has compiled comic book tutorials that you can try from home. Imagine the type of stories that you can come up with!